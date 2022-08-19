COSBY -- There has been major changes for Kevin Hall and the Cosby Eagles since they last took a snap in 2021.
Showing flashes of improvement in last weeks jamboree, Cosby picked up right where they left off.
Cosby dominated the first half with a total of 369 yards total en route to a dominating win over the visiting Sunbright Tigers, 49-20.
With the win Kevin Hall became the winningest head coach in the Cosby football program.
“This is special to me, it is important to me to get that,” Hall said. “Cosby is my home. I played here, I’ve coached here, this is me.”
Last season, Cosby fell apart late in the third quarter in a 53-24 loss to the same Tigers team but with more depth it was different this time.
On the Eagles first drive, Tyler Turner rushed for a 13-yard touchdown score to give Cosby a 7-0 lead.
Turner would rush for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns while throwing for 174 yards for two touchdowns and an interception in the win.
Slate Shropshire picked up right where he left off last season.
Shropshire rushed for 141 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Two of which came in the second quarter.
“Our offense up front tonight got it done,” Hall said. “Samuel Reece gave us perfect snaps all night and would level the man in front of him. Our guards were pulling and getting our skill guys out to make plays. All around great performance tonight.”
“Our leaders Hayden Green, Slate Shropshire, Tyler Turner all made plays. Our sophomore Devonte Wigfall made HUGE plays tonight. I can’t be more happy with those guys.”
Devonte Wigfall caught four passes for 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
In addition to Hall’s historic night, Kaymen Moss became the first female to ever score points for the Cosby football program with seven extra points in the 49-20 win over Sunbright.
“Seven for seven? How bout that?!,” Hall praised. “She came out here at the start of the week and kept working hard.”
“I asked her if this was something she wanted to do and she said she wanted to do it.”
The Eagle defense wreaked havoc on the defensive side of the ball and held Sunbright to only six first half points.
Sunbright’s Gavin Crady handled most of the load for the Tigers carrying the ball 18 times for 81 yards and a rushing touchdown in the loss.
Sophomore Trey Wilson took the reigns of the defense leading the Eagles with five total tackles. He also had four Carrie’s for 43 yards in the win.
“Trey just keeps getting better,” Hall said. “Just sheer athleticism tonight, he didn’t play a perfect game but he came into us and is learning something new. When he really learns this he’s gonna be really hard to handle.”
Wilson wasn’t the only Eagle to hold the Tigers in check, Nate Joyce recorded a sack to go along with three tackles and a fumble recovery.
Cosby’s strong running game pushes the Eagles past Sunbright with a 49-20 win at home to kick of the 2022 season.
The Eagles will host the Unicoi County Blue Devils next Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on WLIK.
