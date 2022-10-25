Tennessee basketball senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named to the 20-man Jerry West Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
The Jerry West Award annually to the top shooting guard in college basketball. Vescovi is one of five SEC players included on the initial watch list.
A 2022 All-SEC first team and SEC All-Tournament team selection, Vescovi is Tennessee’s leading returning scorer after averaging 13.3 points per game a year ago.
As a junior in 2021-22, Vescovi became just the second Vol in program history (Chris Lofton) to make 100 or more 3-pointers in a season. He finished with 102 total made 3-pointers, made multiple threes in 30 of Tennessee’s 35 games and registered double-figure scoring outputs in 28 of 35 games.
The Montevideo, Uruguay, native was also Tennessee’s leader in minutes played (31.2 mpg) and 3-point percentage (.403), while finishing second in scoring (13.3 ppg) and assists (3.2 apg).
Vescovi finished the SEC regular season slate as the league’s statistical 3-point leader—shooting a conference-leading 44.5 percent from beyond the arc (57-for-128) and making a SEC-leading 3.2 threes per game.
In late January, the Jerry West Watch List of 20 players for the 2023 Jerry West Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, a winner will be selected.
Tennessee is set to open its season on Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech in Thompson-Boling Arena, but is first set to face No. 2 Gonzaga in an exhibition contest Friday in Frisco, Texas. Fans can stream the game live online at PPV.COM or can order the Legends of Basketball Classic on TV through their cable, satellite or telco providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Dish, Verizon Fios, Altice and other leading providers. The suggested retail price will be $9.99 on all PPV platforms.
