Tennessee basketball senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named to the 20-man Jerry West Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The Jerry West Award annually to the top shooting guard in college basketball. Vescovi is one of five SEC players included on the initial watch list.

