Individuals diagnosed with cancer face several hurdles in their quest to overcome their disease. The first is dealing with the shock of the diagnosis. The second is coping with treatment, which can wreak havoc on the body for several months. Making it through treatment successfully can provide a sigh of relief. But there’s often looming concerns about recurrence.
What is recurrence?
The American Cancer Society says recurrence describes cancers coming back after treatment. The odds of cancer recurring depend on several factors, including which type of cancer a person has had. Furthermore, there are different categories of recurrence. According to MassiveBio, a central hub that connects cancer patients to the best treatments and clinical trials available, the types of cancer recurrence patients may encounter include: local, regional and distant. Local recurrence is when the cancer is back in the same spot. Regional recurrence happens when cancer recurs in the lymph nodes near the original tumor location. Distant recurrence refers to cancer that has spread to a different location in the body and is labeled “metastatic.” For example, colon cancer that is later detected in the lungs would be called metastatic colon cancer.
Why does recurrence occur?
The National Cancer Institute says recurrent cancer begins with cancer cells that the first treatment didn’t fully remove or destroy. In such instances, a small number of cancer cells survived and were too small to detect on any follow-up tests. Over time, these cells grew into tumors that are now detectable. Rest assured that a recurrence is not a sign that treatment was faulty or that the oncologist did anything wrong. Some cancer cells simply survive treatment.
There’s no surefire way to prevent a recurrence. Eating better, avoiding cancer risk factors, exercising, and limiting stress are good for the body, but these behaviors do not prevent recurrence. According to the American Cancer Society, there is no guarantee cancer will never come back.
Cancers with high recurrence rates
Cancer Therapy Advisor says some cancers are particularly challenging to treat and have high rates of recurrence. Glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer, recurs in nearly all patients. Epithelial ovarian cancer recurrence also is high at 85 percent. Approximately 30 to 50 percent of patients with bladder cancer who have undergone cystectomy will experience a recurrence. Those with breast cancer who have had a lumpectomy and radiation therapy have a 3 to 15 percent risk of local recurrence within 10 years, according to Susan G. Komen. Other types of cancer with elevated recurrence rates include lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, lymphoma, and prostate cancer.
Cancer recurrence remains a possibility even after successful treatment. Physicians will schedule regular appointments following treatment to look for any signs of recurrence so they can catch them as early as possible.
