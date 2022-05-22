The Cocke County Education Foundation (CCEF) is pleased to announce its 2022-23 Scholarship Recipients. This year CCEF will be awarding new scholarships to 43 students graduates from four different high schools.
A total of 65 scholarship for a total of $184,250 in total dollars awarded. The following list represents the scholarships awarded to the specific students.
Adam Williams Memorial Scholarship CCHS – Meredith Allyson McNabb
Alex Fancher Jr. Memorial Scholarship (Bass Club).
Madison Williams - UTK
Cocke County Education Foundation Scholarship CCHS - Camryn Mae Halcomb
Cocke County Retired Teachers
Amelia Studebaker – 4th year
Heavan Baxter – 3rd Year - WSCC
Derek Driskill – 3rd Year - Carson Newman University
Emma K. Talley – 2nd Year - LMU
Jessica Holdway
New Students:
CHS – Kyla Alizabeth Fine
CCHS - Darcy Bell Woody
Carolyn Ramsey Scholarship CCHS – Faith Elaine Hammonds
Grainger County High School – Riley Ethan Patterson
Univ of Tennessee at Chattanooga – Rachel Watts
Cleo Stinnett Memorial Scholarship Returning:
Zachary Cortez
New Student:
CCHS – Shan Hasmukn Patel
Clifton Club Scholarship CHS - Alexis Lynne Steelman
Debra Heard Lloyd Memorial Swim Scholarship (2) CCHS - Karlie Victoria Souder
CCHS – Brody Dalton Cabe
Donna Balch Education Scholarship CCHS – Karlie Victoria Souder
Eleanor Hickey Music Club Scholarship Returning Students:
Christopher Ball – 3rd Year. Middle TN State Univ
Noah Woody – 3rd Year. Austin Peay University
Channing Wright – 3rd Year. Austin Peay University
Hallie Brickey – 2nd Year. Tennessee Tech
New Students:
CCHS – Harrison Andrew Sampson
CCHS – Victoria Rose King
Emma Elizabeth Austin Memorial Scholarship (3) CCHS - Jacob Allen Holdway
CHS – Kimberly Elizabeth Thompson
CHS – Jayclen L Black
Fred and Edith Williams Memorial Scholarship CCHS - Samantha Danielle Roberts-Wolford
Fred D Harned Memorial Scholarship CHS – Tyler Shane Hill
James Kenneth Porter Memorial Scholarship CCHS – Thomas Isaiah Runnions
Jay Gaddis Memorial Scholarship Kyerstin Alyssa Williamson - UTK
Jim and Yvonne Graham Memorial Scholarship CCHS – Lily Katherine Asbury
Jo Sykes Runnion Memorial Scholarship (2) CCHS - Kamila Rose Vargas
CCHS - Emily Belle Roach
Kevin and Eula Dean Lamb Memorial Scholarship CCHS - Aiden Avrett Williamson
Larry B. Blazer Memorial Scholarship
CCHS – Nidya ElyssaVargas
Larry Fish Memorial Scholarship CHS – Samuel “Ethan” Shults
Larry Williams Memorial Scholarship CCHS – Savannah Lee Groth
Lions Club CCHS – Chloe Elizabeth Poteete
Mckaney Ramsey Memorial Scholarship CCHS - Benjamin L. Johnson
Newport Federal Bank Employees/Directors Scholarship CCHS - Sophia Marie Rouleau
Richard and Margaret Harwood Scholarship CCHS – Derrick Jordan Woods
Regenia Mason Music Scholarship CCHS – Meredith Allyson McNabb
Scott McClure Memorial Scholarship CCHS – Malachi Emanuel Townsend
Shan and Edna Bush Memorial Scholarship CCHS - Harrison Andrew Sampson
Steve Ball Scholarship Returning Student:
Colby Hurst – 4th Year - University of Tennessee
Caroline Brawley 3rd Year – Furman University
Kanan Wise – 2nd Year UTK
New Student:
CCHS – Tyler Aaron Haney
Robin Conway Memorial Scholarship Returning Students
Kylie Hall – 3rd Year– Murray State University
Danica Worley – 3rd Year - ETSU
Mary Woods – 3rd Year – Univ of Tennessee
Christopher Logan Holt – 2nd Year. UTK
Tara Shilling – 2nd Year. ETSU
NEW STUDENTS:
CCHS – Alley LeeAnn Overholt
CCHS – Kameron James Wheeler
Dr. Jeff Foster Vision Source Memorial Scholarship CCHS – Jamison Ray Hunt
CHS – Dylan James Marshall
Vondle Breeden CHS – Chesnie Leann Barnes
CHS – Lexie Taylor Barnes
Wilber West Memorial Scholarship CHS - Caden Tucker Ford
William Agee Scholarship CCHS – Carly Ann Williams
JESSIE DENTON SCHOLARSHIP Jennifer Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.