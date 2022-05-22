The Cocke County Education Foundation (CCEF) is pleased to announce its 2022-23 Scholarship Recipients. This year CCEF will be awarding new scholarships to 43 students graduates from four different high schools.

A total of 65 scholarship for a total of $184,250 in total dollars awarded. The following list represents the scholarships awarded to the specific students.

Adam Williams Memorial Scholarship                                                     CCHS – Meredith Allyson McNabb

Alex Fancher Jr. Memorial Scholarship (Bass Club).                  

Madison Williams - UTK

Cocke County Education Foundation Scholarship                                  CCHS - Camryn Mae Halcomb

Cocke County Retired Teachers 

Amelia Studebaker – 4th year                                                     

Heavan Baxter – 3rd Year - WSCC                                                

Derek Driskill – 3rd Year - Carson Newman University         

Emma K. Talley – 2nd Year - LMU                                                

Jessica Holdway                                                                         

New Students:

CHS – Kyla Alizabeth Fine                                                           

CCHS - Darcy Bell Woody                                                             

Carolyn Ramsey Scholarship                                                                    CCHS – Faith Elaine Hammonds

Grainger County High School – Riley Ethan Patterson  

Univ of Tennessee at Chattanooga – Rachel Watts                      

Cleo Stinnett Memorial Scholarship                                                          Returning:

Zachary Cortez

New Student:

CCHS – Shan Hasmukn Patel

Clifton Club Scholarship                                                                            CHS - Alexis Lynne Steelman

Debra Heard Lloyd Memorial Swim Scholarship (2)                                CCHS - Karlie Victoria Souder

CCHS – Brody Dalton Cabe

Donna Balch Education Scholarship                                                      CCHS – Karlie Victoria Souder

Eleanor Hickey Music Club Scholarship                                                    Returning Students:   

Christopher Ball – 3rd Year. Middle TN State Univ             

Noah Woody – 3rd Year. Austin Peay University                  

Channing Wright – 3rd Year. Austin Peay University           

Hallie Brickey – 2nd Year.  Tennessee Tech                         

New Students:

CCHS – Harrison Andrew Sampson                                       

CCHS – Victoria Rose King                                                        

Emma Elizabeth Austin Memorial Scholarship (3)                                  CCHS - Jacob Allen Holdway

CHS – Kimberly Elizabeth Thompson

CHS – Jayclen L Black

Fred and Edith Williams Memorial Scholarship                                      CCHS - Samantha Danielle Roberts-Wolford

Fred D Harned Memorial Scholarship                                                    CHS – Tyler Shane Hill

James Kenneth Porter Memorial Scholarship                                           CCHS – Thomas Isaiah Runnions

Jay Gaddis Memorial Scholarship                                                          Kyerstin Alyssa Williamson - UTK

Jim and Yvonne Graham Memorial Scholarship                                      CCHS – Lily Katherine Asbury

Jo Sykes Runnion Memorial Scholarship (2)                                          CCHS - Kamila Rose Vargas

CCHS - Emily Belle Roach

Kevin and Eula Dean Lamb Memorial Scholarship                                CCHS - Aiden Avrett Williamson

Larry B. Blazer Memorial Scholarship 

CCHS – Nidya ElyssaVargas                                                                                               

Larry Fish Memorial Scholarship                                                              CHS – Samuel “Ethan” Shults

Larry Williams Memorial Scholarship                                                    CCHS – Savannah Lee Groth

Lions Club                                                                                                CCHS – Chloe Elizabeth Poteete

Mckaney Ramsey Memorial Scholarship                                                  CCHS - Benjamin L. Johnson

Newport Federal Bank Employees/Directors Scholarship                    CCHS - Sophia Marie Rouleau

Richard and Margaret Harwood Scholarship                                            CCHS – Derrick Jordan Woods

Regenia Mason Music Scholarship                                                          CCHS – Meredith Allyson McNabb

Scott McClure Memorial Scholarship                                                        CCHS – Malachi Emanuel Townsend

Shan and Edna Bush Memorial Scholarship                                            CCHS - Harrison Andrew Sampson

Steve Ball Scholarship                                                                          Returning Student:                                                                   

Colby Hurst – 4th Year  - University of Tennessee              

Caroline Brawley 3rd Year – Furman University

          Kanan Wise – 2nd Year UTK                                                     

New Student:

CCHS – Tyler Aaron Haney                                                        

Robin Conway Memorial Scholarship                                                     Returning Students

Kylie Hall – 3rd Year– Murray State University                      

Danica Worley  – 3rd Year - ETSU                                            

Mary Woods  – 3rd Year – Univ of Tennessee                    

Christopher Logan Holt – 2nd Year. UTK                                 

Tara Shilling – 2nd Year. ETSU                                                  

NEW STUDENTS:

CCHS – Alley LeeAnn Overholt                                                 

CCHS – Kameron James Wheeler                                           

Dr. Jeff Foster Vision Source Memorial Scholarship                                CCHS – Jamison Ray Hunt

CHS – Dylan James Marshall

Vondle Breeden                                                                                      CHS – Chesnie Leann Barnes

CHS – Lexie Taylor Barnes

Wilber West Memorial Scholarship                                                        CHS - Caden Tucker Ford

William Agee Scholarship                                                                        CCHS – Carly Ann Williams                                                      

JESSIE DENTON SCHOLARSHIP                                                                Jennifer Hill

