Madelyn Sarah Stokely and Andrew M. Cook were united in holy matrimony on November 26, 2022, at Mulberry Gap United Methodist Church in Del Rio by the Reverend Darrell Chambers, the Reverend Leroy Henry and Pastor Anthony Stokely.

The bride is the daughter of Anthony and Marcie Stokely. Her grandparents are R.L. and Lora Stokely and the late Layton and Edith M. Ramsey.

