Madelyn Sarah Stokely and Andrew M. Cook were united in holy matrimony on November 26, 2022, at Mulberry Gap United Methodist Church in Del Rio by the Reverend Darrell Chambers, the Reverend Leroy Henry and Pastor Anthony Stokely.
The bride is the daughter of Anthony and Marcie Stokely. Her grandparents are R.L. and Lora Stokely and the late Layton and Edith M. Ramsey.
The bridegroom is the son of Kenny and Jamie Lilly and Giovanni and Genie Cook. His grandparents are Ralph and Linda Shelton and Johnny and Aline Hynes.
The altar was enhanced by a winter wonderland scene with cedar gates and a white arbor entwined with garland, royal blue and blush pink rose flowers and silver doves. The cedar gates were handcrafted by the bride’s father and brother, Jonathan-David Stokely.
Snowflakes, icicles, white votive candleholders with tealights, royal blue and silver bows highlighted the sanctuary.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her father. She was given in marriage by her parents.
The bride chose a Rebecca Ingram lace wedding dress with a fingertip veil. She carried a bouquet fashioned of royal blue and white rose flowers, baby breath, snowflakes, and a silver angel pendant.
Marcie Stokely, the bride’s mother, served as Matron of Honor.
Bridesmaids were Abigail Stokely, sister of the bride; Mychaela Stokely, sister-in-law of the bride; Allie Helton and Ariel Lane, friends of the bride.
Priscilla Stokely, the bride’s sister, scattered snowflakes along the aisle of the sanctuary.
Ralph Shelton, the bridegroom’s grandfather, served as best man.
Groomsmen were Ron Shelton, uncle of the bridegroom; Bo Daniels, brother of the bridegroom; and Jonathan-David Stokely, brother of the bride.
Isaac Stokely, brother of the bride, served as the ringbearer.
Special music was provided by Alexander Stokely and Isaac Stokely, brothers of the bride.
Sandy Jenkins directed the wedding ceremony.
Guests enjoyed a reception following the ceremony. The fellowship hall was decorated with a winter wonderland scene, figurines of bears, deer, rabbits, squirrels, and cardinals playing in the snow and floral arrangements.
The royal blue three-tiered chocolate wedding cake was decorated with snowflakes.
Christopher Hauser, Rebecca Hauser, Sammy Johnson, Alyssa Johnson and Jamie Lilly assisted with hospitalities at the reception.
Wedding decorators were Cathy Clausen, Richard Clausen, Tamara Crider and Teresa Robertson.
The wedding was recorded and photographed by Jim and Patty Pence and Penny Coffman.
The bride is an alumna of Cocke County High School, Walters State Community College, and Tennessee Technological University. She is employed by Wallace Distribution Company.
The bridegroom is an alumni of Union County High School and Walters State Community College. He is employed by Washburn School.
Pre-nuptial parties for the couple were hosted by Mulberry Gap United Methodist Church, Wallace Distribution Company, and the Lilly and Shelton families.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.