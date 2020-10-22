My name is Sharon Hale and I have a hero that does not know he is a hero.
This hero travels all over the U.S. and to other countries to do his job.
He is a Cycletron Engineer for I.B.A Proton Therapy. His name is Christopher Eugene Presnell.
He is my son-in-law and he is gone from home for days and even weeks at a time to keep these machines going.
He takes a chance on airplanes, motels and at work and risks bringing COVID-19 back to his family.
Chris only knows there is a need and that’s what he does, so he goes to help others.
I want to say thank you to all the I.B.A employees for the job they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.