Hollywood. The name itself conjures up visions of glitz, glamour and celebrities. To most, it once seemed to be the ultimate in sophistication and wealth. Ordinary Americans knew only what was on the silver screens, in the newspapers and magazines and on television (only three channels). This was before all the sordid stories surfaced showing that Hollywood folks were like humans everywhere.
However, it was a BIG deal when a Hollywood celebrity appeared at the 6th Annual Ramp Festival in Cocke County in 1959. That celebrity was Tennessee Ernie Ford, a "Bristol boy who has made good." His real name was Ernest Jennings Ford, and he was still in high school when W.A. Wilson had hired him as a radio announcer on radio WOPI. Wilson's wife was the former Etta Holder of Newport. She was a sister of John, Hugh and Oscar Holder, still remembered by some of our older citizens.
Ernie moved from Bristol to Knoxville where he announced on WROL, which later became WATE. Following WWII, he remained in California in radio work and adopted the name "Tennessee Ernie" with a hillbilly persona. It was there that he was discovered by Cliff Stone, talent scout for Capitol Records. Ernie signed with them in 1949 and his career skyrocketed. He moved from radio to singing tours, television appearances and record releases.
In 1956 he began hosting "The Ford Show," an easy-listening program of songs and humor. Its popularity brought sponsorship from Ford Motor Company. Over the objection of the producer who feared controversy, Ernie insisted on closing each program with a hymn.
That decision made the show an overwhelming success and pushed its ratings to the top ten of programming at that time. "The Ford Show" aired on Knoxville's Channel 6 and was more popular than its competition "Playhouse 90" at the same time on channel 10. Ernie said, "People just seemed to like our hymn singing better than anything else we do." "The Ford Show" ended in 1961.
That was the day of vinyl records and Tennessee Ernie had great success in producing records. He released 60 albums and 88 singles, which are now collectible items today.
How did the Ramp Festival get him? One of Tennessee's U.S. Senators at that time was Estes Kefauver, who was part of the Congressional investigation into the practices of big business, particularly the auto industry. As Tennessee Ernie's sponsor, Ford Motor Company realized that getting him to the Ramp Festival would be a way to appease Senator Kefauver, who had always been a supporter of the festival. Voila!
It probably didn't take much persuasion to get Ernie to make an appearance in Tennessee with a chance to see his parents.
For those who might not know, Cocke County's Ramp Festival was begun by the Cosby Ruritan Club in 1954 to honor the ramp (allium tricoccum lilaceae), a wild onion of the lily family, which grows at high elevations in cool, moist, north-facing coves. With a flavor between onion and garlic, the ramp has been called the "vilest smelling, sweetest tasting vegetable." This has been one of the longest running festivals in the South.
Preparations were extensive for Tennessee Ernie's visit to Cocke County. Senator Kefauver, Congressman B. Carroll Reece and ex-Governor Frank Clement all were involved, as was my father, the Ford dealer, as local liaison with Ford Motor Company.
The Plain Talk and Tribune issued an Extra Edition.
Traveling by train to Middlesboro, KY on Friday, April 24, 1959, Ernie and his party were met by a delegation of local men at Walters Bridge and escorted via motorcade to the Rhea-Mims Hotel where he was honored at a luncheon. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Ford of Bristol, were staying at the hotel as guests of Newport Mayor and Mrs. L.S. Nease.
On Friday and Saturday nights, Ernie stayed at Carson Springs as the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Donald McSween at their home "Bonnie Brae." On Friday night, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Myers, Sr. hosted the party with a picnic at their home at Carson Springs.
Saturday morning, April 25th, it was eighteen holes of golf at the Gatlinburg Country Club with a foursome composed of Ernie, Circuit Judge George Shepherd, Governor Clement and golf pro Henry Berrier. A luncheon was held at the New Gatlinburg Inn. That night the McSweens hosted an informal gathering at the "Bonne Brae." (A group of curious CCHS students went to Carson Springs that night in hopes of seeing the Hollywood celebrity. Their youthful bravado enabled them to knock on the door and request an autograph. Ernie gladly complied.)
The big day was Sunday, April 26th. Before the motorcade left Carson Springs, Ernie got to hear Haskell Blackwell, a local teenager, do a rendition of "16 Tons," one of Ernie's most popular songs. (That one sold 3,500,000 records alone.) Ernie appears to be impressed with Haskell's singing.
From the festival site, then held on Shangri-la Hill (now the Stonebrook Community), traffic was backed up on both sides of the highway for several miles. At one point, the motorcade stopped where the Jimmy Lester Wilson family was eating their picnic in their car. Mrs. Wilson handed Ernie and Governor Clement each a piece of fried chicken.
It was estimated that 30,000 people attended the festival that day. Food began being served at 10:30. The ramp plate with fried cornbread was $1, the BBQ plate was 50 cents and the BBQ chicken plate was $1.25. Fifty bushels of ramps had been dug for the day.
At 12:30 Druscilla Thomas of Greeneville was crowned Maid of Ramps by Senator Kefauver. The local girls in the contest were Janyce Winter, Sandra Proffitt, Lyvonda Lovin and Nancy Carolyn Smith.
The main program began at 1:40 with the invocation by Dr. Harold Collins, pastor of the First Baptist Church. The welcome was given by Ruritan President Hollis Padgett. He introduced Governor Ellington's representative Ross Dyer, who was not well-received by the crowd.
Governor Clement introduced Tennessee Ernie at 2:30 and then began the hour of songs and down-home humor, pure enjoyment for those who had gathered. Ernie started the program with the quip, "I've seen a lot of pea pickers, but never this many in one pod before!"
The songs that he sang were "We'll Wear Our Glad Rags Tonight," "Tennessee Waltz," "16 Tons," "Just A Closer Walk with Thee," "Precious Lord Take My hand," and "Then My Living Shall Not Be in Vain." Also, on the program that day was the gospel quartet, "The Jordanaires."
It was always a challenge to see if the featured entertainer would eat a ramp. Ernie joked about it but probably didn't sample one.
Leaving the festival site, Ernie and his party went to Knoxville where they spent Sunday night at the Andrew Johnson Hotel. On Monday morning, Ernie played a round of golf with UT President Andy Holt at Holston Hills Country Club. On Monday night, Ernie and party left by train from Knoxville, refusing to disclose their next destination.
The next week on "The Ford Show" Ernie mentioned his appearance at the Ramp Festival. He told that when the crowded stage began to sway, he looked over and saw an old fellow in overalls who reassured him, "Don't worry. Hit ain't fer to fall."
The 6th Annual Ramp Festival was a memorable event for Cocke County, and the memories are still held by those who attended that day.
