Clyde B. Peters age 81, of Greeneville passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Magnavox where he worked as an electrician for 36 years.
He was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church, a member of South Greene Ruritan Club.
He was in the U.S. Army Reserves where he served from 1961 to 1966.
The family stated he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was always willing to help his family and friends.
No matter what adversities he faced, he always faced with a smile.
Clyde loved to tell stories of his past, go fishing with his friends and grandsons and work on the farm taking care of his cattle.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 57 years Lucille Peters; one son, Tim Peters; and one daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Steve Kinser; two special grandsons Blake Kinser and wife Ashley and Brandon Kinser who called him “Pappaw Pete”; one sister and brother-in-law: Polly and Jack Wykle, two sisters-in-law: Jo Murray and Ruth Ann Murray; one brother-in-law: Robert Brown; several special nieces, nephews, and cousins including a special cousin: Ricky Peters; and special friends: Bobby Ramsey and Pat Morrison.
He was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Blazer Peters.
He was preceded in death by three sisters: Norma Adams and her husband Gene; Lorraine Wright and her husband Jakie and Brenda Brown; two nephews: Billy Brown and Dale Cutshaw; father and mother-in-law: Robert L. and Thelma Murray; brothers and sister-in-law: Bill Murray, Bob Murray and wife Barbara, Raymond Murray and Cleo Cutshaw and her husband Worley.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home preceding the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jim DuMond officiating.
The graveside service will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Blake Kinser, Brandon Kinser, Steve Kinser, Terry Wykle, David Wykle and Jeff Adams.
Honorary pallbearers: Ricky Peters, Dennis Cutshaw, Kenny Murray, Mike Aiken, Morgan Foulks, Chris Wright, ROMEOS of Reformation Lutheran Church and retired friends at Magnavox.
A special thanks to Dr. Elliott B. Smith and staff, Dr. Amed Khan and staff and nurses and staff of Johnson City Medical Center.
Due to COVID–19, the family request masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
