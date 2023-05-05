JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - Carson-Newman Baseball coach Tom Griffin announced the 2023 summer camp schedule that includes an all-phase camp, hitting camp and the Catch, Block, Throw It Catching Camp over a three-week window in June.
The summer starts with the all-phase camp for players ages six through 12 on June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to noon with a 150 dollar price tag.
Next on the docket is the hitting camp on June 12-13 with players aged six through 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 13 to high school players scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is 50 bucks.
Pitchers get their chance on June 14-15 with players aged six through 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 13 to high school players scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is 50 bucks.
The hitting camp will work on all fundamentals and drills for hitting and bunting while the pitching camp will introduce drills and strength training specific for pitchers.
Rounding out the month is the catching camp from June 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m for 225 bucks.
Griffin has over 25 years of coaching experience at the college level. He has been a catching instructor and speaker at various camps and clinics in the United States and Canada. Griffin is the producer of "Catch It, Block It, Throw It," an instructional catching video. Follow his Twitter account of @catchblockthrow for tips and other insights. Almost four fresh hours of instruction, drills, warmups and everything encompassing the position can be purchased here.
Griffin's catching insights have been on display as the featured speaker at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention a half dozen times over the years. He has also spoken at Catcher Con, the country's top gathering on the position in the country and a variety of other engagements each year. The veteran skipper has been a coach for the 2022 Prospect Development Pipeline League in a partnership between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball for the past two summers.
"This is an intense catching camp for the serious player," Griffin said. "It is designed for high school catchers who want to learn techniques and drills to take them to the next level."
Griffin will cover techniques in the camp including stances, calling the game, mental aspects, receiving drills, blocking drills, throwing, plays at the plate, bunts, pop-ups and wild pitches.
For more information, call the Carson-Newman baseball office at 865-471-3465.
