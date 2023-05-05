Griffin 1

Carson-Newman baseball coach Tom Griffin announced this week the summer camp schedule with different instructional options. 

 C-N Athletics

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - Carson-Newman Baseball coach Tom Griffin announced the 2023 summer camp schedule that includes an all-phase camp, hitting camp and the Catch, Block, Throw It Catching Camp over a three-week window in June.

The summer starts with the all-phase camp for players ages six through 12 on June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to noon with a 150 dollar price tag.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.