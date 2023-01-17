ETSU guard Jordan King, who collected his second career SoCon weekly award, led the Blue and Gold to a 96-74 win at The Citadel last Wednesday where he netted 42 points on 14-of-19 shooting (8-for-12 from beyond the arc) and recorded seven steals.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After a 42-point performance last week at The Citadel, ETSU junior guard Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) scored Southern Conference Player of the Week honors, as the league office announced its weekly award on Monday.
King averaged 27.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.5 steals in two games last week for the Bucs. The Buccaneer also shot 64 percent from the field (18-28), 60 percent from three-point range (9-15) and 83 percent at the free throw line (10-12).
King, who collected his second career SoCon weekly award, led the Blue and Gold to a 96-74 win at The Citadel last Wednesday where he netted 42 points on 14-of-19 shooting (8-for-12 from beyond the arc) and recorded seven steals. To go with the career high in points, King also set career highs in field goals made (14), threes made (8) and steals (7). King scored 32 of the 42 points in the second half.
King became the sixth Buccaneer to score at least 40 points in a game, while it tied the third-highest point total in ETSU single-game history. The 42 points scored were the most The Citadel allowed to a player since 1988 when Marshall’s Skip Henderson scored 55. The 42 points were the most by a SoCon player since Furman’s Jordan Lyons netted 54 against North Greenville on Nov. 15, 2018, while the most points by a SoCon player in a Division I game since Wofford’s Fletcher Magee netted 45 against Chattanooga in February 2018.
King is the only NBA, WNBA or Division I men’s and women’s player in the last 20 years to have 40+ points, 7+ steals and 7+ made threes in a game.
The Albany, N.Y. native followed that up with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting (4-5 at the free throw line) with two rebounds in a 68-55 home loss to Mercer on Saturday.
King and the Bucs are back in Wednesday night when ETSU hosts Samford at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.
