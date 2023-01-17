Bucs 1

ETSU guard Jordan King, who collected his second career SoCon weekly award, led the Blue and Gold to a 96-74 win at The Citadel last Wednesday where he netted 42 points on 14-of-19 shooting (8-for-12 from beyond the arc) and recorded seven steals.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After a 42-point performance last week at The Citadel, ETSU junior guard Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) scored Southern Conference Player of the Week honors, as the league office announced its weekly award on Monday.

King averaged 27.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.5 steals in two games last week for the Bucs. The Buccaneer also shot 64 percent from the field (18-28), 60 percent from three-point range (9-15) and 83 percent at the free throw line (10-12).

