Lady Vols 1

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston (25) goes up for a shot against UConn on Thursday, January 27, 2023 in Knoxville. Horston led the Lady Vols with 26 points, but UT fell to the Huskies 84-67.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Senior Jordan Horston poured in a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a sharp-shooting No. 5/4 UConn squad that hit 57 percent from behind the arc Thursday night in defeating Tennessee, 84-67, in front of a crowd of 13,804 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Horston added seven rebounds to go with her season-high-tying 27 points to lead the Lady Vols (16-7, 8-0 SEC). Senior Rickea Jackson finished with 13 on the night, while sophomore Jillian Hollingshead managed 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

