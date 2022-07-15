NEWPORT—The Cocke County Animal Control department has an agreement in principle, to work with the city of Newport to meet the needs of both animal control departments. During a General Committee meeting, Community Development Director Gary Carver said he will have a draft ready once he knows what the monthly budget will need to be.
"We'll have to have the number of what County Animal Control will need," Carver said, who works with the city. "It's going to be less than what it was, for sure."
The meeting comes two weeks after Friends Animal Shelter announced they would no longer be working with County Animal Control to shelter their animals. The shelter gave the county an additional month to find a new solution for animals picked up by animal control. Until a newer, larger facility can be built, those animals will be housed at the city facility in downtown Newport which is capable of supporting about 15 dogs and 20 cats.
The arrangement with the city is temporary, Carver said. He told the committee the long term goal is to combine city and county pounds. In an interview with The Newport Plain Talk, Carver said that facility could be built on a four-acre property owned by the local government and set aside for a new jail.
Even if a self-operated county shelter euthanizes animals under their care – a route Friends Animal Shelter refused to consider – there are cases when animals could be held indefinitely. For example, animals involved in court cases, such as a dog involved in the fatal attack on Amber Miller last year, must be held until the case is decided in court.
The investigation into how shelters operate highlights a broader issue of lax animal laws enforcement. In a county where large, strong breeds of dogs are regularly seen outside of the owners' yards, alone, out of control and without leashes, the county's lone animal control officer, Emily Worth, says that of the four or five citations she has written since beginning work for the county, all were dismissed in court.
"At this point, the time it takes to go out, write the citation, write my report, send it upstairs, for it to get dismissed is a waste of everybody's time," Worth said.
Worth said she has severe animal neglect cases coming up in August that she hopes will stick.
Chairman Forest Clevenger said he would like to tap newly-elected Sessions Court Judge Mark Strange to get his opinion on why animal control cases are being dismissed.
Clevenger said that out of the $138,000 previously allocated to Friends Animal Shelter, he would like to use about $20,000 of that on a spay and neuter voucher program, similar to that used by Friends, where vouchers are given for free procedures that would reduce the top source of strays and unwanted pets.
"We can continue to lock these dogs up, just like our inmates, but until we address the actual problem, we're going to be spinning our wheels," he said. "I would like to see some of that money that we're bringing back from the shelter – you know, maybe $20,000 of it, $10,000 – a pot: Create some sort of grant to offer free spay and neuter to the community."
Carver said that although it is policy for the city pound to euthanize animals, they have not needed to kill any animals in the last six to eight months because the facility has not reached capacity in that time. That is because the city – and now the county – is not taking unwanted strays, or animals surrendered by private individuals. The Friends Animal Shelter, now known as Smoky Mountain Humane Society, can still serve the public in that manner, for as long as they have room at the shelter. The city and county venture will only be taking animals in that are collected by city and county animal control officers.
"We rarely have to put an animal down," Carver said of the city facility. "Generally all the adoptable animals go to rescues. It's very rare an animal has to be put down."
"It's been the city goal for a long time to do a new animal control facility that would be big enough to accommodate County Animal Control," Carver said. "Hopefully I can maybe have something in everybody's hand on Tuesday to vote on."
