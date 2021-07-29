With a number of drownings already occurring this year in east Tennessee, the Red Cross is offering classes to help prevent incidents in the future.
Small craft safety and basic water rescue classes are being offered through the Newport Community Center at no charge. The 4 hour course includes pool work, and would be helpful to camp staff, Scout leaders and outdoor folks on or near water.
Also available is the Wilderness First Aid course. This free 2 hour course is great for hikers, outdoor staff and individuals who enjoy camping and the outdoors. To register for these courses call 423-623-7304.
