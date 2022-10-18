KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Returning to Anderson Training Center following an epic, buzzer-beating victory over Alabama, the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers turned the page to a new week of preparation for UT Martin.

For all the excitement and energy on campus, it created an atmosphere unlike any other in college sports. It has been one of the most impressive parts about the University of Tennessee since coach Josh Heupel assumed the reigns of the program prior to last season.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.