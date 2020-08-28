Long-time Newport Optometrist, Dr. Charles Jeffrey Foster, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Tennova Newport Medical Center in Newport, TN.
Dr. Jeff Foster was born on April 2, 1956 in Bluff City, TN, to the late Charles H. Foster and Maxine Harrison Foster.
Dr. Foster attended Newport Grammar School, Cocke County High School, East Tennessee State University, and then graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in 1981.
He joined the practice of Drs. Nathan Ford and William B. Henry, today operating under the name Vision Source of Newport.
Dr. Foster was a member of Crossroads Community Church and the Gideons. In the past, he served terms on local boards and organizations including the Cocke County Election Commission, Cocke County Library Board, Newport-Cocke County Economic Development Commission, Newport Central Charities, Douglas Adult Cooperative, and the East Tennessee Eye Bank. He also served as past president of the Newport Lions Club and the Boys’ and Girls’ Club.
As an optometric physician, Dr. Foster was a member of the Smoky Mountain Optometric Society, Tennessee Academy of Optometric Physicians, Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians, SECO International, and the American Optometric Association.
In 1984, the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians named Dr. Jeff Foster the Young Optometrist of the Year, and in 1986, he was named the Optometrist of the Year.
In 2014, Dr. Foster received the award of Optometrist of the Decade, the highest honor bestowed by the association. It has only been awarded twice in the Tennessee Association of Optometrist Physicians’ history. Dr. Foster served as a past legislative chairman of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians.
He is a past president of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians, Tennessee Academy of Optometry, and is a past chairman of the Tennessee Board of Examiners of Optometry.
At the time of his death, Dr. Foster was serving on the Courtesy/Consultative Staff of Tennova Newport Medical Center. He was also a Diplomate of the American Board of Optometry.
Dr. Foster enjoyed fishing, hunting, clay shooting, and traveling. He was an avid fan of the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers and all Cocke County and Cosby sport teams, especially the Cocke County Claybusters.
He is survived by his uncle Sidney (Christine) Harrison; his cousins: Troy Harrison, Lora Harrison Johnston, and Johnny Williamson.
He is also survived by his beloved practice partners, Dr. Kurt (Sacha) Steele, Dr. Emily Eisenhower, Dr. Graham Taylor, and his staff.
He will be greatly missed by the optometric community in Tennessee as well. There will be a private graveside service in Hot Springs, NC. There will also be a Celebration of Dr. Foster’s Life that will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cocke County Education Foundation or Gideons International.
Family and friends may stop by Costner-Maloy Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 to sign the guest register.
