Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) relays a play call during the Vols' win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium last Saturday. 

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 3/4 Tennessee continues its three-game homestand as it welcomes UT Martin to Neyland Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday at noon.

The Big Orange will look to build upon their undefeated start to the season and improve to 7-0 on the year following an historic victory over rival Alabama last weekend.

