KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 3/4 Tennessee continues its three-game homestand as it welcomes UT Martin to Neyland Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday at noon.
The Big Orange will look to build upon their undefeated start to the season and improve to 7-0 on the year following an historic victory over rival Alabama last weekend.
The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday's contest. UT players will wear Summitt Blue arm bands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols' basketball coach Pat Summitt.
Tickets for Saturday's game are still available and can be purchased by visiting AllVols.com.
BROADCAST INFO
Saturday's contest will be broadcast on the SEC Network as Taylor Zarzour (PxP), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline) will have the call. Kickoff is slated for noon ET.
Fans can listen to Tennessee's official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 137 or 190) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 961), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com and the Tennessee Athletics App.
Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins at 10 a.m. ET.
GAMEDAY TIMELINE & INFO
For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee's 2022 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com. The gameday timeline as well as other important information is listed below.
Vol Village Opens – 8:30 a.m.
Truly's Tailgate Opens – 9 a.m.
Vol Walk – 9:45 a.m.
Gates Open – 10 a.m.
Pride of the Southland Band March – 10:20 a.m. (Pedestrian Bridge)
Tennessee Walking Horse – 11:42 a.m.
Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 11:50 a.m.
National Anthem – 11:52 a.m.
SEC Network Broadcast Begins – Noon
Vols Run Through the T – Noon
Kickoff – 12:03 p.m.
TICKETS AND PARKING
Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, are now digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.
Fans will gain admission into Neyland Stadium via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android).
Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!
Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue.
The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place and Ticketmaster.
A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here.
TENNESSEE ATHLETICS APP
Fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app, which now houses the Coca-Cola GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in a light show and much more. Search "Tennessee Athletics" in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this link to download: http://utsports.com/app
GAMEDAY EVENTS & ACTIVITIES
Neyland Stadium Fan Experience Enhancements
Fans can enjoy several enhancements to the gameday experience at Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field this fall, including new state-of-the-art videoboards above both end zones and the North End Zone Social Deck, among others.
For more information on all of the new stadium and gameday fan experience enhancements, click HERE.
Fireworks, Neyland Lights: The spectacular fireworks show that debuted last season during pregame and following UT touchdowns and victories returns in 2022. The dramatic LED light show is also back to accentuate in-game festivities.
Toyota Volunteer Village: Toyota Volunteer Village, located across from Circle Park, serves as the ideal spot to view the Vol Walk and the Pride of Southland Band march. Admission is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Vol Village opens at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Vol Village will highlight a new artist or band each home game with a pregame concert series, providing Vol fans with the ultimate pregame atmosphere. Teen Spirit will be the featured band for this Saturday's game.
New this season will be a video wall for fans to check out other games around college football. A new food court, along with appearances by Smokey and the Spirit Squad are also new to Vol Village this season. Face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and a Title IX display will be present on Saturday, as well.
Truly's Tailgate: Located outside Gate 9, fans can stop by for food and drinks at Truly's Tailgate. Fans may enter Truly's prior to gates opening without having a ticket scanned. When gates open, fans will need to scan their ticket to enter Truly's. New food options this season include Texas Roadhouse and Big Orange Bites.
Truly's will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and remain open for the majority of the game, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks, television entertainment and additional restroom options. Truly's will close at the end of the third quarter.
For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.
