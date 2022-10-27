Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It's possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn't been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase's condition.

