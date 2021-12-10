JONESBOROUGH—The Lady Warriors and Warriors picked up victories on the road Thursday evening as they traveled to Jonesborough to take on Lamar Elementary.
The Lady Warriors were first to take the court against the Lady Cherokees. Hayden Carter led the way for the Lady Warriors scoring 22 points in the game.
Only four Lady Warriors recorded baskets, but that was all NGS needed to claim a 46-11 victory. The first quarter of action saw the Lady Warriors score nine points. Lamar’s offense struggled and only posted one point in the period. NGS had a repeat performance in the second period scoring another nine points, five of which were scored by Carter.
The Lady Warriors held an 18-3 lead after the first half of play. Newport Grammar’s offense found another level to start the third quarter of play. Carter led the way once again with eight of the 18 points posted in the quarter. The struggles continued for the Lady Cherokees who could only manage five points in the period.
NGS closed out the game with another 10 points in the fourth quarter of play. The Lady Warriors limited Lamar to just three points in the closing frame to walk away with the victory.
NGS (46): Hayden Carter 22, Karmine Shropshire 12, Meredith Grooms 6, Ellie Proffitt 6.
LAMAR (11): K. Shepard 5, R. Wilson 3, E. Swift 2, H. Wilson 1.
NGS 35, LAMAR 20
The Warriors battled the Cherokees in the second game of the evening with a similar result. Newport Grammar topped Lamar, 35-20. Will Sutton had a big game for the Warriors leading they way with 19 points. He was followed closely by Maddox Holt with 12.
NGS started the game with a strong first quarter. Sutton, Holt and Maddux Carter combined for eight points in the period, which gave the Warriors an instant 8-2 lead by the end of the period.
Lamar bounced back in the second quarter of play. They cashed in on multiple trips to the free throw line to post 11 points in the period. NGS managed to knock down three shots in the quarter for seven points. A 3-pointer from Sutton gave Newport Grammar a 15-13 lead at the half.
Coming out of the half, Lamar’s offense went through a dry spell that limited them to just five points. NGS didn’t take full advantage, but did manage to post two more points than the Cherokees with seven. Newport Grammar found an offensive spark in the fourth quarter that helped them close out the game.
Sutton and Holt each scored six points in the quarter for 12 of the 13 total points scored by the Warriors. The NGS defense stepped up in a big way and limited Lamar to just two points in the fourth quarter.
NGS (35): Will Sutton 19, Maddox Holt 12, Maddux Carter 3, Skylar Hall 1.
LAMAR (20): N. Tittle 10, M. Burgess 7, H. Mauk 3.
