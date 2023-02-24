KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Ready for its first weekend series of the year at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers look to to keep the momentum going as they head into a three-game battle with Dayton, having won their last three games.
The Vols (3-2) put on a show for the nearly 9,000 fans through the turnstiles in the two midweek matchups with Alabama A&M, outscoring the Bulldogs 33-1 between the games. Tennessee run-ruled AAMU both nights as Ryan Miller crushed a walk-off homer in Game 1 to reach the run-rule in the eighth inning of a 10-0 blanking.
Charlie Taylor was incredible in the second game, going 4-of-5 at the plate with two home runs, a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. The offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the 23-1, seven-inning rout in Game 2, scoring a program-record 15 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. In that frame, 20 batsmen came to the plate, and the surge was powered by four extra-base hits.
Tennessee’s pitching has also been stellar in the last three games, allowing just one run over the last 24 innings and reaching double-digit strikeouts in each contest.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE/PROJECTED STARTING PITCHERS
Game 1 – Friday, Feb. 24 (4:30 p.m.)
RHP Chase Dollander (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Steinhauer (0-1, 7.20 ERA)
Game 2 – Saturday, Feb. 25 (2 p.m.)
RHP Chase Burns (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Mark Manfredi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Tickets for the games are available in very limited quantities at AllVols.com.
BROADCAST INFO
All three of this weekend’s games will be stream on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app with Andy Brock (PxP) and Cody Hawn (color) calling the action. The online broadcast can be accessed on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.
Fans can also listen to the Voice of Tennessee Baseball, John Wilkerson, call the action via a free audio stream on UTSports.com and the Tennessee Athletics Gameday App.
SERIES HISTORY
Overall: Tennessee leads, 4-0
in Knoxville: 4-0
in Dayton: 0-0
at Neutral Sites: 0-0
Last Meeting: W, 10-2 (April 25, 2001, in Knoxville)
NOTABLE
The Bats Are Heating Up
After a slow start to the season, Tennessee’s offense has found its footing over the past three games, totaling 40 runs after plating just four runs over the first two games of the season. The Vols scored double-digit runs in each of their last two games, posting a pair of run-rule wins over Alabama A&M in the midweek. UT had 15 different players record at least one hit in the two wins over the Bulldogs.
In Wednesday’s 23-1 victory, Tennessee set a new program record by scoring 15 runs in the fifth inning. On the young season the Vols have totaled eight home runs, seven of those have come in the last three games.
Power Arms to Start
Tennessee’s highly touted weekend rotation of Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam will all make their 2023 home debuts over the weekend after an emphatic introduction on Rocky Top a season ago. Last weekend in Arizona, the three combined for 15.1 innings, allowing just nine total hits and striking out a combined 19 batters.
Home Field Advantage
Lindsey Nelson Stadium has become one of the toughest places to play in all of college baseball. UT sold out 29 of its 45 home games last season and set new program records for total (181,517) and average attendance (4,221).
The Vols prepare for another double-midweek battle against Charleston Southern on Feb. 28 and March 1 at 4:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. The games mark the midpoint of Tennessee’s 15-game homestand that runs until the start of Southeastern Conference play on March 17.
Tickets for non-conference home games can be purchased at AllVols.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.