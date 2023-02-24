Baseball 1

Tennessee hosts Dayton this weekend for its first series of the season. The first game was yesterday, while games 2 and 3 are today and tomorrow, respectively.

Baseball 1

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Ready for its first weekend series of the year at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers look to to keep the momentum going as they head into a three-game battle with Dayton, having won their last three games.

The Vols (3-2) put on a show for the nearly 9,000 fans through the turnstiles in the two midweek matchups with Alabama A&M, outscoring the Bulldogs 33-1 between the games. Tennessee run-ruled AAMU both nights as Ryan Miller crushed a walk-off homer in Game 1 to reach the run-rule in the eighth inning of a 10-0 blanking.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.