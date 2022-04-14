Cindy Jackson and Destiny from South Carolina spent Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday nights with Dora Kate Stokely. I went by to visit with them.
On Sunday, Cindy Jackson and Destiny, Dora Kate, and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
On Monday, Cindy Jackson and Destiny and Dora Kate came by my house and got me and we all went for an overnight trip. We walked up to the Tri-State marker at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and we went to the Falls and we drove to Corbin, Kentucky and to Elizabeth Town, Kentucky, and spent the night. On Tuesday, we went to Abraham Lincoln's birthplace.
Aunt Kate Wilburn celebrated her 99th birthday on the 31st. I hope she has many more. On March 26th, we had a big dinner for Aunt Kate Wilburn. There were a lot of people there including Uncle Jack and Aunt Vickie Stokely and Kim from South Carolina; my brother, Joe Stokely, and daughter, Cindy Jackson, and Destiny from South Carolina; Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Nicholas; and Rodney Haney and Cherish from North Carolina, and her children and their families. Everyone enjoyed the dinner.
I visited Frances Kelley on Wednesday.
On Friday, Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Frances Kelley.
Recently, I visited Vergie Yates.
I recently visited Rose Norwood.
Recently, Rose Norwood and I visited Sue McMahan.
Get well wishes to Tonya Norwood. She had surgery.
Visiting Diane Norwood and Tonya was Gale Dunn.
Happy birthday to Geraldine Sutton on the 1st. I hope she has many more.
I went to the revival last week at French Broad Church.
On Monday and Tuesday, I went to the revival at Sartin Springs with Anthony and Wendy.
Get well wishes to Henry Haney. He is not doing well.
Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Norma Jean Stokely. She is always glad for us to visit her; she loves for people to come and see her.
