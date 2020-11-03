John Henry Pack, Jr., age 63, of Newport, passed away November 1, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, provider, and most of all a wonderful Christian man.
He will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Pack, children, Johnny Perry of Toledo, Ohio, Williard Jones, Scott Jones, and Stella Pack all of Newport, fifteen grandchildren, siblings, Jean Luce and Cindy Wheeler both of Lima, OH, Robert Wheeler and Karen Reed, both of Swanton, OH, Richard Black, Sr. of Toledo, OH, and Tammy Pack of Newport.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 707 Basinger Road, Newport, TN.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Pardon and Jeff Lawson.
Burial will take place at the family home following services.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. John Henry Pack.
