Harrison, Sampson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a dominating 56-0 victory in the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, Roman Harrison and Dylan Sampson garnered Southeastern Conference Player of the Week acclaim for their outstanding efforts Saturday night.

The victory featured savvy play on both sides of the ball as the rushing offense dashed through the Nashville rain to the tune of 375 yards and six touchdowns on 31 carries. The defense pitched its first SEC shutout since 2003, helping guide Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) to its first 10-win regular-season since that year. Vanderbilt was stopped in the backfield 13 times and lost 53 total yards in the process.

