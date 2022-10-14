JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman (2-4, 1-3 South Atlantic Conference) will do something it hasn't done in 12 years when it takes on Erskine (2-4, 0-4 SAC) Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Burke-Tarr Stadium.
C-N will be playing its first October night game at home since Oct. 21, 2010 when C-N scored a 34-27 win over Mars Hill in front of a national television audience on CSS.
"It's something the kids always ask for. They like playing at night. To be able to kind of create an environment that they see a lot now is something we want to do. The better games on TV are normally played at night. You get a chance to normally get a crowd here," Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney said with a chuckle. "I think Tennessee kind of scheduled on top of us right now, so we'll have to talk to somebody over there about that. But you know, it is normally a good environment and a fun for our kids."
While night games are no stranger to Carson-Newman football, an October night game is a bit of a collector's item. C-N hasn't played at night in the month since a 6 p.m. kick and a 31-20 win over Limestone on Oct. 7, 2017.
Carson-Newman has won its last five October night games; the last loss came to Catawba, 24-22 in a 7 p.m. kickoff in Salisbury on Oct. 14, 2006. C-N is 8-1 at night in October since 2000 and 2-0 at home.
"It's good to be back at home," Clowney said. "We've played pretty consistent here at home this year. Erskine is a good football team; the thing that you see out of them is they're a super athletic group, and their kids play with great energy, great intensity. This should be an exciting football game."
Carson-Newman has played the 13th toughest schedule to date in the nation. Five of the Eagles first six opponents have fewer than two losses. Carson-Newman's first six opponents have a combined nine losses; the Eagles final five opponents have a combined 18 losses.
The Eagles boast the top rushing attack in the South Atlantic Conference at 217.2 yards per game. Carson-Newman has exceeded the average yards allowed of every defense it has faced this season.
"I do my line test. I draw a line on video, and I want to see if when that play is over with, are our backs are to that line or are their backs are to that line," Clowney said. "So, that's one thing that you've noticed last year. I think we were looking at three or four guys that's kind of behind that line. This year, we're kind of getting things moved, but then there's still just every now and then one or two guys behind that line."
Erskine football started in 1896. It was discontinued in 1951 before being revived in 2018. The revived Fleet played its first game in the spring of 2021. It was during a game in 1929 that Erskine took on the name "The Flying Fleet." The team was given that name by a Greenville, S.C. reporter who was blown away by the passing performance in a 40-6 win over Newberry. Erskine had previously been known as the "Seceders."
On October 18, 1948 Erskine defeated Florida State 14–6. The Seminoles went to Due West, S.C. that year for what would be their only loss in a 7-1 season.
The Flying Fleet is looking for its first win as a member of the South Atlantic Conference. This is Erskine's first year as an associate member of the league. While the Fleet are in their first year as SAC members, it is 1-9 against membership of the SAC, the lone win is the program's first win since resuming football, a 30-28 triumph in the spring of 2021 over Barton.
Carson-Newman wide receiver Braxton Westfield's next touchdown catch will (the 17th of his career), move him into sole possession of fifth on the all-time receiving TD list. He needs five more touchdown catches to match Tank Black for fourth all-time (21).
With 78 career receptions and 1,224 receiving yards, Westfield is within 100 yards of Darren Hughes (70-1306) for 15th on the all-time receiving yards list. He is in the top-10 for career receptions and needs seven more to catch TraShaun Ward for ninth all-time.
Westfield is already up to 31 catches and 344 yards receiving this season. The 31 catches rank 18th for a single season in school history. He is on pace to break TraShaun Ward's option-era record (45), which is seventh all-time. The single-season record is held by Tank Black (69 in 1978).
Trayzel Jureidini-Wyche has tallied 13.5 sacks in his career. That's good for 16th all-time. He needs two more sacks to catch Robbie Tebow for 13th all-time (15.5).
Kickoff between the Eagles and Flying Fleet is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. Coverage on the Eagle Sports Network begins at 5 p.m. with the AEC Tailgate Show on Joy 620 (WRJZ-AM, Knoxville), Mountain Sports 106.3 (WPFT-FM, Sevierville) and online at cneagles.com/live.
