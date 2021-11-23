The basketball teams at Parrottsville Elementary have posted some impressive scores against their opponents all season long. They continued that trend Monday evening as they took on the Grassy Fork Ravens at home.
The Lady Parrotts were first to take the floor and jumped on the visiting Lady Ravens in the first quarter. Seven Lady Parrotts found the bottom of the net in the quarter led by the five points posted by Javin Campbell. The Lady Ravens unfortunately had no solution to stop the juggernaut offense of the Lady Parrotts. The Lady Parrotts proved to be too much as they went on to a 62-12 victory.
The Parrotts found themselves in a tough battle against the Ravens in the second game of the evening. Grassy Fork came out swinging and knocked down two early 3-pointers to take a slight lead. The Parrotts methodically marched their way back thanks to defensive pressure and hot shooting from Devin Caldwell and Daniel Price.
Parrottsville went into the half with a 33-16 lead over the Ravens. Cooper Davis put the Ravens on his back in the second half scoring 14 of his 19 points in the second half. His efforts would fall short as the Parrotts would go on to a 56-34 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.