It can never be said that the people of Cocke County are blind to the needs of the community and its citizens. Time after time, when a need arose here, our people have risen to the occasion to help in whatever way they could. The records of the many civic organizations would show the many programs and fund raisers sponsored by the organization to help.

C.M. Boyer operated a wood and coal yard here for many years. On Nov. 25, 1914, his proposal for a People’s Charity Fund was published in The Newport Plain Talk. It was his goal that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen oversee this program in a way to help the needy in the community from Dec. 1 to April 1.

