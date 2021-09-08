PARROTTSVILLE—Each school year, Food City’s School Bucks program provides $700,000 in contributions to more than a thousand participating area schools.
Food City representatives recently presented Parrottsville Elementary with a check for $6,532 for participating in the 2020-2021 program.
“It goes without saying that the past year has certainly been one like no other. Most of our area schools have incurred significant expenses due to COVID-19 and need additional support. We’re pleased to be distributing contributions at a time when they need it most,” says Steven Smith, Food City president and chief executive office.
The 2021-2022 School Bucks program began September 1 and continues through May 10, 2022. For every $1 you spend using your Food City ValuCard, you will receive one School Buck point.
To have your points credited to the school of your choice, simply visit foodcity.com/schoolbucks to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.
Food City has once again pledged $700,000 for the current school year. School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school and schools can monitor their progress online at foodcity.com.
“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” Smith said. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $20,000,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more that 1,000 participating area schools.”
For more information about the Food City School Bucks Challenge, please contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.
