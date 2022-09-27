Jenkins Chapel Community Church, located at the intersection of Bogard and Lower Bogard roads, served the area as a Methodist church for most of the 20th century.
Its exact date of establishment is unknown, but older members agreed it was sometime near 1900.
Early members included Margaret Williford, Laura Click, Clementine Peerman, Sam Peerman, Charlie Shults, Lily Shults, Lutisha Fry, Margaret McGaha, Nancy McGaha, Susan Murrell, Sarah C. Smithpeters, Sally Hicks, Mattie McGaha, Eliza Woody, Josephine McGaha, Catie Templin, Charles Peerman, Ollie Peerman, Sarah Bryant, Martha Murrell, Jane Murrell, Ruth Templin, George Peerman, Addie Roberts, Joshua Click, Sarah Click, Andrew Click, John Peerman, Emma Peerman, Dorcas Click, Mary A. Rutherford, Martha Templin, L. V. Daniels, Cynthia Daniels, Felix Shults, and Nancy A. Shults.
Lewis Jenkins gave the land for the church, and it was in honor of him that the building received its name. Earlier religious needs in the community had been met by Union Baptist Church (formerly Butler's Meeting House), the old Methodist Church at Sardis, which stood on the site of the home of Freddy and Beth James, and a congregation of United Brethren, who met a short distance from Jenkins Chapel.
The first person to join Jenkins Chapel, after the charter members, was Maude Hartsell, who married George Peerman.
Mr. Peerman later gave the brick for the church parsonage.
In 1926, a newer, more modern building was erected under the direction of well-known carpenter Ben Click, whose wife, Julia, was a sister of Maude Hartsell Peerman. Sunday School rooms were added as attendance swelled.
Services at Jenkins Chapel were held in the afternoon. The minister assigned to the Cosby Circuit divided his time, spending one Sunday at Jenkins Chapel and Pleasant Valley, and the other Sunday between Caton's Grove and Large's Chapel.
Many ministers served the congregation over its history, but no conversation about Jenkins Chapel would be complete with mention of the Rev. W. C. Sauceman, who served, at various times, over 20 years, and the late Rev. Lowell C. Parrott, whose terms totaled over ten years.
Several years ago, the Holston Conference opted to close Jenkins Chapel as a Methodist Church and sell the property. Membership had dwindled as the congregation aged and younger members moved away.
Today, the building continues to serve the community at Jenkins Chapel Community Church.
