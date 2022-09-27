Jenkins Community Church

Jenkins Community Church.

Jenkins Chapel Community Church, located at the intersection of Bogard and Lower Bogard roads, served the area as a Methodist church for most of the 20th century.

Its exact date of establishment is unknown, but older members agreed it was sometime near 1900.

