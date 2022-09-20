Sounds of the blues are coming to Jefferson City at the historic Mossy Creek Station on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-9 p.m. The event featuring international touring artist Wayne Baker Brooks will be the start of a new music festival that is planned to take place annually in Jefferson County hosting some of the top names in blues music today.
Blues Between the Lakes has also announced the opening act of this year’s concert event — the Billy Crawford Band. Crawford, a native of Bristol TN, has been making a huge blues noise in the birthplace of country music. Billy grew up playing bass in church, then gained an early hard-rock pedigree on electric guitar, but for the past three decades, he has turned his six-string action toward the blues. He has toured with blues legends including Deborah Coleman, the Vaughn Brothers' Double Trouble, and still occasionally plays with Wallace Coleman.
A fixture in the Mountain Empire for the last two decades, Billy Crawford has come “full circle,” back around with his band, and now his son, to imprint on the blues world. The band released an album in March of 2020, “The Shape I’m In.” With 12 songs ranging from blues to rock, the album perfectly encompasses the band’s style and gives Blues Between the Lakes a lot to look forward to!
Ray Beltran & BlueMax also will perform their brand of Chicago & Texas Blues with an emphasis on West Coast jump blues. Their swingin’ sound has garnered attention and acclaim as they entertain audiences in Knoxville, setting their sights on the Southern circuit. Ray Beltran, harmonica and vocals; Rob Higgenbotham, guitar; Beau Hatch, guitar; David Yocom, bass; Charles Crisp, drums.
Dan Nivinski, spokesman for Twilight Contracting Corp. stated, “This event has really grown in just the last month adding two additional bands and three more sponsors. This year is going to be a great show and the possibility of future events looks even better.”
Headliner Wayne Baker Brooks commented, “I am looking forward to coming down and helping start a great festival in such a beautiful area as Between the Lakes in Jefferson County, TN.”
Brooks is the son of legendary Chicago bluesman Lonnie Brooks and the brother of blues guitar slinger Ronnie Baker Brooks.
Richard Hall says: “As a board member of the Mossy Creek Foundation, we are looking forward to being a part of this great event. Everybody is going to have a good time!”
Blues Between the Lakes is also featuring a local favorite food truck, BBQ 865, which will be serving some of the best barbecue East Tennessee has to offer.
This year’s festival is free admission, and more information can be found on Facebook at Blues Between the Lakes, or on their website https://www.bluesbetweenthelakes.com/.
