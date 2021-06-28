NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School Class of 1969 will hold a get-together this Thursday, July 1 at West End Baptist Church in the family life center. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. All class members are encouraged to attend. Bring a dessert and enjoy the fellowship. For more information, check out the CCHS Class of 1969 Facebook page.

