Tennessee 1

Tennessee’s Tobe Awaka (11) guards a Georgia player on Wednesday night in Knoxville. Awaka came through with 10 points and three rebounds in 13 rebounds against the Bulldogs.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Stifling defense and balanced scoring by No. 4 Tennessee led to a fourth consecutive home victory over Georgia, as the Vols cruised to a decisive 70-41 win at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night.

The Volunteers’ defensive effort Wednesday was bolstered by Santiago Vescovi’s career-high-tying five steals, as Tennessee held Georgia to just to 29.1 percent (16-55) shooting from the field. Offensively, Zakai Zeigler led the way with 11 points and seven assists, while Tobe Awaka was the second Vol in double figures with a career-high 10 on 3-for-3 shooting. Overall, nine different Vols scored five or more points.

