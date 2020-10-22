My name is Sharon Hale and I have a hero I would like to acknowledge. He is a paramedic from Jefferson County. He did not lose his job like so many others.
He went to work every day taking the sick and injured to doctor visits, dialysis treatments, the ER and hospitals taking the chance of bringing COVID back to his family.
There was a need and he did his job to meet the needs of others.
This hero’s name is Brian Keith Holt. He is my son and I am so very proud of this hero for what he does for others.
Paramedics have to go wherever there is a need for help not knowing what will be waiting for them.
I say thank you to the paramedics.
