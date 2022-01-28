NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School wrestling team had two close matches Tuesday afternoon on their home mat. They would lose to Knox Catholic, 54-30 and Morristown West, 33-30. The team had several wrestlers pick up great wins in the contests.
Braxden Kelly picked up a key win for the team to stay in the match with Catholic, but they came up just short as they were overmatched in the upper weight classes.
The Morristown West matchup was back and forth the entire match. Head coach Victor Shults said, "It was a really exciting match, and we wrestled really hard. We gave it all we had. We are young and we're only going to get better from here.
Shults said the majority of the athletes are in their first year wrestling. "To be competitive in some of these matches says a lot about how hard they have worked."
