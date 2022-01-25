NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)—Tennessee transportation officials are launching a plan to use all available staff to patch potholes carved out by back-to-back winter storms.
The state Department of Transportation said crews will be patching the potholes over the coming days and weeks, weather permitting.
Dedicated groups will take care of the interstates, while smaller groups will handle state roads.
Crews are using cold mix asphalt to make fixes, with possible opportunities to use hot mix for permanent repairs in some areas — should asphalt plants be able to open during the day.
Officials said it may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made across the state. Drivers should expect short-term traffic delays during repairs.
Tennessee has more than $9.1 million budgeted for pothole patching in the current fiscal year, with $3.3 million spent so far. State budget years begin in July.
