Newport Grammar School
Ashlei Ball’s 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year! I would really like Slinky, Rex, Forky and Bullseye action figures from Toy Story. My Buzz and Woody need their friends. I also really want a Spidey and his Amazing Friends action figure set so me and my baby sister can play with it. Some new headphones to listen to music with and a BIG nerf gun would be awesome. Thank you so much Santa!
Serenity Adkins
Dear Santa,
Hello, my name is Kaleigh Effler and I am a first grader at Newport Grammar School. I hope that you are well. This year I would like a new tablet, since my brother broke mine. Could I also get a case for it to go in? I would also like a new bicycle, I outgrew my old one. If it’s not too much trouble, I would also like for you to bring me a new coloring book and crayons and also some puzzles. A new babydoll would also be good. Thank you, and I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Kaleigh Effler
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton Graham. I am in Ms. Ball’s 1st grade class at Newport Grammar School. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a computer, a real robot that can pick up things, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Wreckin’ Raceway, and an iPhone 13. Don’t forget my sisters- Hayden really wants a hairless cat and Harper would like a unicorn stuffed animal and a real robot too. I will leave cookies, milk and food for the reindeers.
Love,
Easton Graham
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a pretty good girl this year. How are you and your reindeer doing? If you can, I would like a barbie doll and clothes for it. I would also like some LOL toys, some Kwami toys & a Teddy Bear to sleep with.
Your Friend,
Kaidance Gregg
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayley and I’m 7. I’ve tried really hard to be nice this year but my brother and sister make it hard for me. I really like to draw and would love new art supplies. I also want a pop-it purse, clip-on earrings, and a necklace. Also, please bring something for my sister Alyssa, my brother Branson, and my friends Kaleigh and Asia.
Love, Hayley Lane
Dear Santa,
I want a squishy, paint, and a barbie.
Asia Le
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a really good girl this year. I would like for you to surprise me this Christmas with whatever gifts you would like me to have. I am sure I will love anything you bring me!
Love, Mia Morris
Dear Santa,
This year I would like some Barbie shoes, a tablet, a new water bottle, a makeup set, and some stuff for my sister.
Love, Blakelynn Norton
Dear Santa,
This year I would like V Bucks for Fortnite, a Hoverboard that you can sit on and ride, and a VR headset.
Love, Luca Sartin
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a motorcycle, four wheeler, a tablet, and Rodeo gear.
Love, Kamdyn Shearer
Dear Santa,
This year could I please have a bike, a box full of reptile toys, and a snowman toy. My sisters Mia and Amara like “girl stuff”, so maybe like nail polish or lipstick. And don’t forget to bring my sister Tori something that she would like too.
Love, Aiden Suprapta
Hi Santa,
My name is Gabriel Swann and I have been a good boy all year. I would like for you to bring me a computer, a Nintendo Switch, and a new iPhone please. Thank you very much and Merry Christmas.
Love Gabriel Swann
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like some new clothes, shoes, Rainbow High stuff, a gymnastics mat with a bar and a 4 wheeler. I will leave cookies and milk for you and veggies for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Ava Whitten
Northwest Elementary, CDC II
Teacher: Michele Smith
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me toy plane for my little brother Mickey and a pony for me. I want an LOL doll too.
Lailah Holt
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a bunch of toys.
Hagen James
Dear Santa,
I would like a RC Grave Digger, train, 3 fielo for my monster trucks. I hope everyone gets something for Christmas!
Cole Parker
Dear Santa,
I want 2 RC cars and some wrestling action figures. I also want some fast toy cars. I want some War action figures too. I want some toys from the Dollar, lot Lego set and Pokemon.
LJ Woods
Dear Santa,
I want a pink and silver change purse, some fake finger nails, new backpack. Unicorn Slime and some small Legos. I need a new water bottle, a note pad set, a hair brush and a lunch box. Also I want some LOL dolls.
Alexis Miller
Dear Santa,
I want a Playmobile hockey set and a Playmobile racing set. I also want a Playmobile, aquarium set and a Monster Jam Max D. I would also like some kinectic sand. I want monster trucks and a RC Grave Digger.
Zayden Phillips
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy for Christmas. I will need some toys and treats for the puppy. I would also like a remote control car and some action figures. I want a Lego set and WWE Toys.
Kaeden Pack
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me presents wrapped in red.
Michael Bryan Colbert
Dear Santa,
I would like a drum set, Buzz Light Year and a Woody doll and a Jessee doll.
Bentley Motter
Dear Santa,
I want Barbies, a Barbie house and a Barbie car. I want a baby set and a real elf. I also want a tablet and some unicorn slime. I want toy food and a bowl. I would like a big Barbie and some LOL dolls.
Kay Leeanna Norton
Smoky Mountain Elementary Pre-K
Teacher: Miss Janet
Dear Santa,
I would like an airplane. I would like Paw Patrol and T-Rex Toy.
Avery Allen
Dear Santa,
I would like a Dino Toy.
Love, Sienna Puglia
Dear Santa,
I would like a UR and VR Games. I would like a Xbox like my brother. I would also like an ice cream play-doh set. I would like a new Bow. Dear Santa, I like you and I like that you get me presents.
Ryder Weeks
Dear Santa,
I want a Big Ginormous slide that goes to the sky. I want a Nerf Bullet gun. I want some nail polish. I would like a Dream Catcher so it would catch my dreams. I want a light Saber. I want a Kid computer.
Love, Charlotte Seymour
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Toys, stickers, and markers.
From Samira Milloway
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun, toy pistol, a closet, costumes. I would like, and thats it. I love my Mamaw and get her a present too.
Love, Jeremiah Douglas
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun, a present, and thats all.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I would like a Bee Cat. I would like an Enconto house with all the family and accessories. I would like a Toy Turkey, toy bear and that’s all.
Love, Nevaeh Pack
Dear Santa,
I would like toys. I would like food, candy, apples, paper and markers, cars, wipes, fireworks, Basketball hoop, lots and lots of money, Dinosaus Rawr, Phone for my brother, towels, ice cream, toy whales, homework, Turkey Toys, a Dog, another Dog, Big Dog, 10 big Dogs, and stickers.
Love, Ryker Stanton
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon Toys, Real Unicorn, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Toy, Alligator, Elsa and Anna outfits.
From Tori Romines
Dear Santa,
I would like a truck, bicycle, another bicycle for Kelsey and Austic, Santa Claus Toy, a chainsaw, a tractor, weed eater, leaf blower, a Santa Clause toy for Weston.
Love, Benton
Dear Santa,
I would like milk.
Grayson Reed
Dear Santa,
I would like a Ginormous Battle Bot, tiny Person Running Away, Zombie toy, Star Wars toy, Darth Vader and Spiderman costume, Spiderman toy.
Love, Malachi Barrett
Dear Santa,
I would like a Spartan toy, a Spartan Deer, a Spartan Lion, a Spartan Turkey, and a Spartan Snake.
Love, Riley Ramsey
Dear Santa,
I would like a mystery present, Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse game, and a Nintendo Switch game.
Hezekiah Spurgeon
