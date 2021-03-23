Mrs. Viola U. Inman

Mrs. Viola U. Hurst Inman, age 91, of Knoxville, passed away Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021 at NHC Knoxville.
As a child she attended Newport City Schools. During their life together, she was always by her husband’s side whether it was painting, gardening or laying blocks.
Mrs. Inman was a member of Dante Baptist Church in Knoxville. She previously was a school bus driver and loved working for the Knox County School System.
She loved being “Mama” and “Granny”.
She was preceded in death by her husband Burnette Inman; parents Lowery and Kanzada Hurst; sister Delores Horn and brother Delbert Hurst.
Survivors include her daughters Darlene, Sandra, Glenda and Edwinnia and sons Burney, Willie and Brian; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother Herbert Hurst of Newport.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, March 24, 2021 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lee Murphy officiating. Interment will be in Phillips Cemetery/Open Door.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the service at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
