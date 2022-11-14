Christmas is my favorite season of the year. It’s when our family celebrates the birth of Jesus, our savior, and when we give thanks for the sacrifice that he made for us.
We go all out to celebrate his birthday. We decorate our home extensively and we will begin that task the day after Thanksgiving. With all the decorations and fire going in the fireplace, it makes our home feel warm and cozy.
Our whole family comes together for Christmas, with each family bringing dishes, which make for a loaded table and lots of love and laughter. My wish is that everyone has a loving and happy Christmas. And, I hope you enjoy my favorite holiday recipes.
Corn Pudding
Although the name would indicate it is a dessert, it is actually a side dish. This is one of my husband’s favorites from childhood.
1 can (15.5 oz) whole kernel corn
1 can (15 oz) cream style corn
1 8.5 oz box of corn muffin mix (Jiffy for example)
1 cup sour cream
¼ cup butter, melted
3 eggs
Mix all ingredients until well blended. Place onto a greased 13 x 9 baking pan.
Bake at 375°f for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.
Cranberry Sauce
12 oz cranberries
1 cup sugar
¾ cup orange juice
¼ cup lemon juice
Dissolve the sugar in the juices in saucepan over medium heat.
Stir in cranberries and cook until they start to pop, about 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and place in a bowl. It will thicken as it cools.
Green Bean Casserole
2 cans (14 ½ oz can) green beans (French style works really well but any will do.)
1 can (10 ½ oz can) cream of mushroom soup
¾ cup milk
1 1/3 cups of crispy fried onions (French’s)
2 cups cubed Velveeta
Mix cream of mushroom soup, milk and cheese in 1 ½ qt baking dish. Stir in green beans and 2/3 cup crispy fried onions.
Bake at 350°f for 30 minutes.
Top with remaining 2/3 cup of crispy fried onions and bake for an additional 5 minutes or until golden brown.
Left-Over Turkey Pot Pie
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can whole kernel corn
1 can green beans
½ cup milk
1 pack of crescent rolls
Mix together first 5 ingredients and place in a 9x12 baking pan.
Top with crescent rolls made into a top crust.
Bake at 350°f for approximately 30 minutes or until top is golden brown.
Mama’s Turkey Stuffing
This is the stuffing my mother always made. I add water chestnut for added crunch.
2 packages of Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing
1 package of Pepperidge farm cornbread stuffing
1 lb sage flavored sausage
1 large onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1 teaspoon rubbed sage
2 cans water chestnuts, roughly chopped
1 stick butter
About 4 cups of chicken broth to moisten
Cook sausage, onion, celery until done through crumbling as you go at the end add water chestnuts for just a minute to warm.
In a very large bowl or pot, mix stuffing mixes, sausage mixture and chicken broth until stuffing is moistened to the extent you prefer.
This will stuff a 20-pound turkey and will leave extra to bake in oven.
Bake turkey in oven at 350°f for 15 minutes per pound of turkey.
Spinach Parmesan
2 boxes frozen spinach
1 box cream cheese
½ t cayenne pepper (to taste)
1 – 1 ½ cups Parmesan
1 medium onion
Cook spinach and drain well.
Sauté onion until tender. Add cream cheese and simmer until smooth and melted. Mix in spinach and Parmesan and stir well.
Place in a 1 ½ qt baking dish and bake at 350°f for 30 minutes
If you add about ½ cup of milk, it will make an excellent dip with tortilla chips.
Zucchini/Squash Casserole
3 small or 2 large zucchini or squash, cubed
1 large sweet onion, chopped
1 cup sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 stick butter, melted
1/2 box of Stove Top stuffing, chicken flavored
1 cup shredded Parmesan
Boil zucchini/squash with onion for 3 to 5 minutes until soft. Add sour cream and cream of chicken soup and mix well.
Blend melted butter and stuffing mix. Place 1/2 of mixture on the bottom of a greased 9 x 12 baking pan. Add zucchini/squash mixture on top of stuffing. Top with remaining stuffing mixture. Sprinkle Parmesan over the top.
Bake at 350°f for about 25 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.
Deer Stew
1 lb deer burger
3 teaspoons garlic
2 packages onion soup mix
2 medium onions, chopped
2 boxes of beef broth
3 diced potatoes
1 cup sliced carrots
1 can corn
1 can peas
1 can mushroom soup
1 stick butter
Salt
Pepper
Sauté deer burger and crumble. Continue to sauté and add onion and garlic.
Add remaining ingredients and simmer until fork tender. Add stick of butter and salt and pepper to taste.
Homemade Yeast Rolls
2 ½ cups of warm water
2 packages of yeast
½ cup sugar
½ cup Crisco shortening
2 teaspoons salt
1 egg, beaten
6 ½ cup all-purpose flour
Do not use metal mixing utensils when making this recipe.
Mix first 6 ingredients. Add flour and mix well. Cover with a dampened towel place in refrigerator let rise. When doubled in size, remove from the refrigerator and punch down. Shape dough into balls, remembering that they will double in size (I usually make them about 1 inch). Let them rise in baking pan until double.
Bake at 400°f for about 10 minutes.
Pumpkin Pie
2 pie shells
4 eggs
29 ounces pure pumpkin puree
1 ½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground cloves
Beat eggs lightly in large bowl. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Pour into pie shells. Bake for 15 minutes at 425°f for 40 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool, then refrigerate.
Chocolate No-Bake Cookies
2 cups sugar
½ cup milk
½ cup butter
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ cup cocoa powder
½ cup creamy peanut butter
2 cups instant oats
Stir sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa powder together in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is fully dissolved. Boil for two minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in peanut butter, vanilla extract and oats and stir until coated. Spoon the mixture onto parchment paper and let stand until firm. Work fast as it starts to firm up quickly.
