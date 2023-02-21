INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – ETSU defensive backs coach Chris Grimes has been selected to participate in this week’s NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy, which will be held Feb. 22-24 at the NCAA national offices in Indianapolis.
“I am extremely excited to be selected to participate in the coaches academy,” said Grimes, who is in his second stint with the Buccaneers. “This will be a valuable experience as I will be surrounded by a great group of coaches this week in Indianapolis. I look forward to learning a lot from them as well as sharing my knowledge with the group.”
The NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy provides current, full-time college football coaches at NCAA member schools an educational opportunity to build connections and develop leadership acumen to pursue their career aspirations.
The program is delivered in collaboration with the NFL, who will bring in 25 additional attendees, all of whom will be former NFL players coaching at various levels in the collegiate, high school or professional ranks.
Coaches who are invited to the academy, engage with industry experts and valuable peers across a wide variety of topics that will enhance their capabilities to serve as an effective coach and leader of student-athletes both on and off the field.
Topics will include effective communication with campus and community constituents, the importance of building a culture focused on the overall success of the student-athletes, budget management of a football program and coaching strategies and philosophies. Equally vital will be discussion about managing themselves personally throughout the rigors associated with life as a coach.
Grimes played collegiately at Tennessee Tech where he totaled 158 tackles (101 solo) in 39 games at the cornerback spot. Grimes has been coaching since 2010, beginning at his alma mater.
From there, Grimes was on the 2015 Buccaneer staff before leaving for Gardner-Webb where he coached from 2016-19. Grimes then returned back to Cookeville where he was at Tennessee Tech from 2020-21 and then came back to the Blue and Gold this past 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.