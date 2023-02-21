Bucs 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – ETSU defensive backs coach Chris Grimes has been selected to participate in this week’s NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy, which will be held Feb. 22-24 at the NCAA national offices in Indianapolis.

“I am extremely excited to be selected to participate in the coaches academy,” said Grimes, who is in his second stint with the Buccaneers. “This will be a valuable experience as I will be surrounded by a great group of coaches this week in Indianapolis. I look forward to learning a lot from them as well as sharing my knowledge with the group.”

