Phillips 1

Tennessee basketball newcomer Julian Phillips has been named the SEC's Freshman of the Week for the first time in his first season on Rocky Top. 

 UTSports.com

Following back-to-back standout performances on the road last week, Tennessee forward Julian Phillips has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In the Vols' wins over Mississippi State and LSU last week, Phillips averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds while shooting 4-for-7 (.571) from 3-point range.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.