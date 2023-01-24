Following back-to-back standout performances on the road last week, Tennessee forward Julian Phillips has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
In the Vols' wins over Mississippi State and LSU last week, Phillips averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds while shooting 4-for-7 (.571) from 3-point range.
On Tuesday at Mississippi State, Phillips stepped up in the absence of two starters—recording his highest-scoring SEC game as a Vol and second-career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Five of his 11 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Phillips scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and played a career-high 37 minutes in the 70-59 win.
Four days later on Saturday at LSU, Phillips reached double figure scoring again—compiling 10 points, four rebounds and two steals during the Vols' 77-56 win over the Tigers.
Entering last week, Phillips had never made multiple threes in a game. He made two threes apiece during Tennessee's pair of wins for the Vols.
Through seven conference games, Phillips has emerged as a consistent force for the fourth-ranked Vols—shooting 25-for-44 (.568) from the field and averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during conference play.
The Blythewood, South Carolina, native is the second Vol to receive an SEC weekly honor this season. He joins Santiago Vescovi, who won SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 28.
