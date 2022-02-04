NEWPORT—The annual Elementary Basketball Tournament kicked off Tuesday afternoon in the Cocke County High School gym. There was a play-in game for both brackets featuring the eight and nine seeds in the tournament.
Below are stories from the first two nights of play. A full wrap up from the tournament will be featured in the Wednesday edition of the Newport Plain Talk.
The championship game for the girls’ tournament will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Immediately after, the boys’ tournament will come to a finish with their championship game. There will also be third place games held for both at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
No. 8 NORTHWEST 29, DEL RIO 8 (GIRLS’ FIRST ROUND PLAY-IN)
The Northwest Lady Patriots took care of business Tuesday evening in the first play-in game of the elementary tournament. In a go or go-home setting, Northwest picked up a 29-8 win over the Lady Trojans of Del Rio.
The win moved the Lady Patriots into Thursday’s quarterfinal round, where they faced top seed Parrottsville with a spot in the semifinal of the girls’ bracket on the line.
Sarah Frazier led Northwest in scoring with a game-high 12 points. Zoe Jones and Payton Mathes were Del Rio’s leading scorers with three each. Northwest jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first quarter of play. Frazier and Hannah Smith scored four points for Northwest in the opening frame.
They would continue to work in the second quarter combining to score eight points before the end of the period. Del Rio got on the board late in the second quarter when Mathes hit a shot with under 3 minutes before the half.
The strong first half showing gave the Lady Patriots a 14-2 lead as they went into the break.
Northwest continued to work the ball inside in the second half. Jaden Moll hit her first shots of the game from near point blank range thanks to the Lady Patriot ball movement.
Zoe Jones hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Trojans for their first points of the game with under 10 seconds on the clock in the third quarter. It ended a long scoreless drought for Del Rio that extended more than a full quarter.
The Lady Patriot defense was impressive throughout the game as they were a constant bother to the Lady Trojans. Half of their fourth quarter point production came from turnovers.
Northwest’s victory in the play-in game moved them into the next round of play and a game against the one seed Parrottsville Lady Parrotts.
NORTHWEST (29): Sarah Frazier 10, Hannah Smith 9, Jaden Moll 6, Karon Gonzalez 4.
DEL RIO (8): Zoe Jones 3, Payton Mathes 3, Makaylee Hill 1, Ella Woody 1.
NO. 8 EDGEMONT 58, NO. 9 DEL RIO 17 (BOYS’ FIRST ROUND PLAY-IN)
The play-in game in the boys’ bracket featured a matchup between Edgemont, the eight seed in the tournament, and number nine seed Del Rio. The Panthers scored early and often in the 58-17 rout of the Trojans. Edgemonts’ win moved them into a Thursday night matchup with the number one seed Parrottsville Parrotts.
An explosive first quarter is all Edgemont needed to punch their ticket to the next round. The Panthers’ starting five put on a show with Cameron Ingle leading the team in scoring with 12 points.
It was tough sledding for the Trojans who struggled to find balance on offense. Jaden Rogers led Del Rio with seven points in the contest and scored their first two points of the game late in the first quarter.
Edgemont worked players in and out of the game, but the offense didn’t skip a beat. The Panthers held a 24-2 lead after the first quarter of play.
Defense turned into quick offense for the Panthers in the second quarter. Del Rio struggled to make it to mid-court without a Panther player stealthily swiping the ball away. Several run outs led to layup opportunities that Edgemont took advantage of fully. Six players recorded baskets in the quarter, four of which hit their first shots of the game.
The only response that Del Rio could muster was a Zayden Gunter 3-pointer before the end of the period. Edgemont held a commanding 36-5 lead at the half.
The Panthers continued to pile it on in the second half. Third quarter play started with quick baskets by Ingle and Smith. Cooper Chambers would score his first points since the first quarter after he was fouled and went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Pedro Vargas got in on the fun before the end of the quarter hitting his first shot of the game.
Del Rio never really found traction on the offensive front throughout the game. Rogers and his fellow teammates would continue to fight despite their inefficiency on offense. He scored all five points for the Trojans in the third quarter. Unfortunately, it did little to put a dent in the lead amassed by the Panthers.
Edgemont would go on to post another double-digit quarter in the fourth as Lincoln Chambers and Dakota Fine hit their first shots of the game. All twelve Edgemont players would hit shots in their victory over Del Rio.
The Trojans had their most productive quarter in the fourth after posting seven points, which included Gunter’ second 3-pointer of the game.
EDGEMONT (58): Cameron Ingle 12, Jamiel Smith 10, Cooper Chambers 6, Levi Sepulveda 6, Aydan Walker 4, Noah Clark 4, Deshaun Henderson 4, Brayden Laws 4, Pedro Vargas 2, Lincoln Chambers 2 Dakota Fine 2, Gavin Langley 2.
DEL RIO (17): Jayden Rogers 7, Zayden Gunter 6, Colby Pierce 2, Eli Sprouse 2.
NO. 4 SMOKY MOUNTAIN 33, NO.5 GRASSY FORK 30 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
The best was saved for last in the final game of the opening night of play as the number four seed Lady Bears of Smoky Mountain battled the number five seed Grassy Fork Lady Ravens.
As their rankings would suggest, both teams were evenly matched in the contest. A strong second half performance from Azariah Spurgeon and Alyssa Susalla would lift Smoky Mountain to a 33-30 victory. The Lady Bears moved on to the semifinal in a matchup with the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts, which was played Friday evening.
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the early going, but Smoky Mountain held a 4-0 lead after one quarter behind made baskets from Spurgeon and Susalla.
Grassy Fork came to life in the second quarter led by Kate Raines. Raines scored five of the teams’ 11 points in the period, including a shot from deep midway through the quarter. Bradley, Ripley Groat and Kinnlea Norwood added two point baskets for the Lady Ravens in the period.
Susalla and Spurgeon continued to battle, but they couldn't match the play of Grassy Fork in the period. Spurgeon spent long periods on the bench in the quarter in foul trouble. Grassy Fork took an 11-8 lead into the locker room.
Sparks flew in the second half as the pace of play reached a new level. Spurgeon managed her foul situation perfectly as she continued apply pressure to the Lady Ravens and avoid illegal contact. Her offensive production increased as she sliced to the basket drawing fouls and putting up points. Spurgeon scored 10 points in a big third quarter for the Smoky Mountain.
Layla Bradley found her groove for the Lady Ravens to match Spurgeon’s play in the period. Her mid range game was on point as she cashed in 10 points to keep Grassy in striking distance.
Smoky narrowly reclaimed the lead heading into the fourth quarter up 24-21 over Grassy Fork. The score remained the same until Raines hit a layup with just over 3 minutes remaining in the game to bring Grassy within one.
Lilly Rich was fouled on the ensuing play and went 1-for-1 from the line to build the Smoky lead back to two. Bradley would knock down a shot for the Lady Ravens to knot the game at 25 all with 2 minutes and 20 second remaining on the clock.
Spurgeon and Susalla responded finding success on the interior against the Grassy defense. Two quick baskets built a four-point lead for Smoky at 29-25. Just as they thought they were about to pull away, Grassy Forks’ Ripley Groat nailed a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to a single point once again. The two team traded baskets once again and Smoky led 31-30 with 34 seconds remaining on the game clock. Spurgeon hit her last shot of the game to put Smoky up by three to close out the victory.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (33): Azariah Spurgeon 18, Alyssa Susalla 12, Mattie Rush 2, Lilly Rich 1.
GRASSY FORK (30): Layla Bradley 12, Kate Raines 9, Ripley Groat 5, Kinnlea Norwood 4.
NO. 5 CENTERVIEW 44, NO. 4 COSBY 39 (BOYS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Day two of the tournament tipped off with another 4/5 matchup pitting the Cosby Eagles against the Falcons of Centerview. The two teams battled it out with Centerview walking away victoriously, 44-39.
Centerview moved on to the semifinal round where they would take on the Parrottsville Parrotts. The fourth quarter was action packed as Centerview’s Christian Cole and Cosby’s Ethan Cardwell did everything in their power to will their team to a victory.
Centerview led Cosby 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter and that’s when Cardwell went to work. He knocked down a 3-pointer to start his impressive run after only posting one point through the first three quarters.
Cardwell knocked down shot after contested shot on his way to 14 points in the fourth quarter. Cole would respond for Centerview going on a run of his own. The two players traded baskets on opposite ends of the floor with the defense doing little to stop either contender.
Cole capped off his eight point fourth quarter with a dagger three to put the game out of Cosby’s reach. The Oliva brothers, Coulter and Jude, chipped in four points each during the stretch run to secure Centerview’s victory.
It was a relatively slow start to the game, but Cosby managed to take an early lead behind six points posted by Oaklon Cameron. Logan Helton followed close behind with five points in the period for Centerview.
The Centerview offense found another gear in the second quarter. Dylan Turner got things started with a 3-pointer, and the ending result was a 15-point period for the Falcons.
Parker Ford would hit a three of his own in the period as Cosby continued to battle. They would post 10 points in the quarter and face a four-point deficit at the half.
Both offenses would sputter in the third quarter, but Centerview managed to maintain their lead outscoring Cosby 8-5 in the period. The seven-point deficit proved to be too much for the Eagles to overcome over the final 6 minutes of play.
CENTERVIEW (44): Christian Cole 14, Jude Oliva 10, Logan Helton 9, Coulter Oliva 6, Dylan Turner 5.
COSBY (39): Ethan Cardwell 15, Oaklon Cameron 11, Parker Ford 5, Matthew McMahan 4, Dusty Lane 4.
NO. 3 COSBY 44, NO. 6 EDGEMONT 19 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Girls’ action picked back up with the second game of the evening as the Cosby Lady Eagles took the floor against the Lady Panthers of Edgemont. Cosby, the number three seed in the tournament, had no issues as they cruised to a 44-19 victory. The win moved the Lady Eagles into the semifinals and matched them against the two seed Lady Rockets of Bridgeport.
Katey Moore and Allie Ottinger each scored 10 for the Lady Eagles in the contest. Edgemont’s Jaylen Moore carried her team with 14.
It was a fast start for the Lady Eagles who posted 12 points in the opening frame thanks to the efforts of their starting five. Ottinger and Aden Heatherly each had four in the first quarter.
It was an uphill climb for the Lady Panthers who struggled to find another source of offense, other than Moore. She scored the teams’ lone point in the first quarter with a made free throw.
Cosby put their foot on the gas in the second quarter as they found success in the paint. Destiny O’dell put up six points for the Eagles on contested shots in the lane. Moore picked up her scoring in the period with six points of her own.
Jaylen Moore led Edgemont to an eight-point quarter before the half after she bookended a 3-pointer between a pair of two point baskets.
Cosby’s lead had exploded to 31-9 at the midway point of the game. In full control, the Lady Eagles came out of the locker room still determined to put points on the board.
Ella Hicks hit a 3-pointer early in the frame to ignite the offense once again. Moore Heatherly and Ottinger would each add two point baskets, and Ava Meeker would hit her first bucket in the quarter.
Jaylen Moore continued to battle with the outcome of the game almost certain. She would hit a 3-pointer and go 2-for-4 at the free throw line during the quarter. Lakelynn Fowler hit the only other shot from the floor for the Panthers before the end of the third. It was 42-16 Cosby heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth rolled by quickly without many baskets being made by either team. With victory in hand, the Lady Eagles played keep away their final few possessions until the clock struck zero.
COSBY (44): Allie Ottinger 10, Katey Moore 10, Aden Heatherly 9, Destiny O’dell 8, Ella Hicks 3, Zaylie Spencer 2, Ava Meeker 2.
EDGEMONT (19): Jaylen Moore 14, Destiny Holt 2, Lakelynn Fowler 2, Katrina Chaniel 1.
NO. 3 GRASSY FORK 51, NO.6 SMOKY MOUNTAIN 30
Grassy Fork notched a victory against Smoky Mountain in the late game Wednesday evening. The Ravens had three players score in double-digits in their 51-30 victory over the Bears. That victory moved Grassy into the semifinals against the Patriots of Northwest.
Cruz Coggins led Grassy with 16 points in the game. Ezra Spurgeon carried Smoky with seven. Spurgeon scored five points in the opening quarter and hit a big 3-pointer before the end of the period to give Smoky a 10-8 lead after one.
Grassy caught fire from behind the arc in the second quarter led by Draiden Sneed. He filled it up from deep with a two-point basket first, followed by a pair of 3-pointers. Coggins added five points in the quarter, which included his first 3-pointer of the game.
Smoky Mountain struggled on offense after a promising start. Grassy’s defense bothered Smoky in the quarter limiting their chances at quality looks. The Bears would be limited to just four points, three of which came from Tucker Whaley.
Grassy had overcome the early deficit to take a 25-14 lead at the half.
The Ravens searched for more in the third quarter with Eli Gilliam leading the charge in that effort. Gilliam would take multiple defenders off the dribble to the basket for seven points in the period. Sneed added in four points to push the Ravens’ point total to 14 for the quarter.
Smoky continued to struggle on offense as the Ravens swarmed them. Wesley Ledford hit a 3-pointer to break a long scoreless streak though it did little to put a dent in the deficit. Spurgeon and Christian Walsh added in two points each to give Smoky seven for the third quarter.
Coggins would put the game on ice with a strong final showing in the fourth. He would score nine, his highest total of any quarter, to finish off the game. Brody Stooksbury and Johnny Markle would hit their first shots of the game for Smoky in the final stanza. Ledford added his second triple of the game but it was of little consequence given the point spread.
GRASSY FORK (51): Cruz Coggins 16, Eli Gilliam 13, Draiden Sneed 12, Cooper Davis 6, Waylon McGaha 2, Austin Gorrell 1, Asher Faison 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (30): Ezra Spurgeon 7, Wesley Ledford 6, Tucker Whaley 5, Christian Walsh 5, Brody Stooksbury 4, Johnny Markle 2, Daniel Reece 1.
