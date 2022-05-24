Destiny Jenkins walks off the stage with diploma in hand, officially becoming a graduate of Cocke County High School. Jenkins will attend the University of Chicago in the fall as a recipient of the Questbridge scholarship.
CCHS Salutatorian Sophia Rouleau happily accepts her diploma from Manney Moore, Director of County Schools. Rouleau thanked her family for all of their support during her speech at graduation. She will attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville this fall as a member of the Spirit Program.
Senior members of the CCHS Big Red Fire Choir sang the National Anthem to begin this year's commencement ceremony.
Tyler Haney, CCHS Valedictorian of the Class of 2022, addresses his fellow classmates during his commencement speech.
Cocke County High School graduate Dylan Allison was the first in his class to cross the stage and receive his diploma from Cocke County Director of Schools, Manney Moore.
Sydney Clevenger walks to her seat during the graduation processional held at the beginning of Cocke County's ceremony.
CCHS senior Bryce Click makes his way down the aisle to join the rest of his classmates during the graduation ceremony.
Faith Hammonds smiles as she walks in the graduation processional held for Cocke County High School seniors. The ceremony returned to the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center after three years.
Hunter Stuart descended the stairs at the Expo Center with his fellow classmates as Cocke County High School recognized the Class of 2022.
Carly Williams scans the crowd for familiar faces as she walks in the graduation processional to the sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance."
Jaylen Cofield smiles as she receives her diploma from Cocke County Director of Schools, Manney Moore.
Cocke County High School graduate John Dorsey shakes hands with Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, as he receives his diploma.
CCHS graduate Karlie Souder provided the closing remarks for the school's ceremony held on Monday, May 23.
Cocke County High School Principal Gail Burchette spoke to the senior class before the end of the ceremony, officially recognizing them as graduates of CCHS.
