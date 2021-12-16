Cosby Elementary
Larissa Reece's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a boy silcone baby doll for Christmas. I'll leave you milk and cookies under the tree.
Love,
Addison Neace
Dear Santa,
Hi. My name is Piper Baker. I want Elsa and Anna toys and Rupunzal dolls, LOL dolls, flounder fish, and poppy troll.
Piper
Dear Santa,
I want a reindeer. I have been a good girl. I want a phone. I want stickers. I want 2 stuffed unicorns for me and Sissy. I make you cookles and mlik. Sissy likes books. I need more barbies, barbie gneed acdmpor.
Dear Santa,
I want a football, a Ford F150 with a trailer, fishing boat and a man with a fishing pole, a new fishing pole, a slinky, RC motorcycle and the Rock Wrecken Car for me and my bubba Isaiah and a game stop gift card for my big bubba Braden. I also want some walkie talkies, a Batman figure. A toy tool kit and a toy construction set.
We will have milk and cookies for you.
Love,
Aiden Jenkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. I want Sonic toys. I want a robot, a robot that is Dr. Eggman. I think I need Ghostbusters toys. Hey Santa Clause, I am a good boy. Please get me toys. You say yes?
Wyatt Jenkins
Dear Santa,
How cold is it. I want a makeup set, new dolls, hot wheels, hewbd cry ses.
Olivia Gabriel
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan Ball. I'm 5 years old. For Christmas I want spiderman toys, motorcycle and a four-wheeler. Shirts size 5. Pants size 5T. I would like some underwear spiderman design and sock's. If you can camo boots. Hope you have a Merry Christmas and travel safe when delivering toys to us kids.
Ryan Ball
Dear Santa,
I would like a new puppy, makeup, tablet, rocking horse, new toys, phone.
Natalie Lane
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman drone, a cool RC car.
Skyler Hough
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a lighting mcqueen and a storm and a woody doll and a hat just like him and a fish, a turtle and a tank for them. I love you.
Patrick Salatino
Dear Santa,
I want a go-cart. I will love you if you get me one. I'll love you more than mommy. I want a new hot wheels lambergi every day.
Love you, Santa. I been good.
Kingspin Crews
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. I would like a sauisny maker and some LOL dolls. Also black tights and a unicorn dress. Please and thank you.
Clover Tucker
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I've been good at Cosby. I want Sonic tails and Knucles. I want a I Phone 3, 1 Pad. I want new toys. I want you to bring the little kid who needs toys some toys. I love your dears. I did my homework. Merry Crismas.
Love,
Sawyer Webb
I love snow. I want my sunflowers to come back.
Dear Santa,
Kitchen, kitchen, food, toys, Elsa, little Dale, sparikil pulsce, LOL doll, saushy, ice cream, barbe, stufefd beinder, pink blanket, pink air pods, I Phone, and Pillow.
Palomatimenoc
I love you Santa.
Dear Santa,
I have ben a good gril this year. Would u peas bring me a pink teddy bear, some playdogh and baby that eats and peas. If you have time my bad Sissy wood like a watch made of apples.
Love,
Karlee Brady
P.S. I forgot about wanting a Sprite Horse. Thank u.
Dear Santa,
I hav been good. I want a barbie houze and slime. How cold is it at the North Pole. Also I want a fat baby doll. I well get carrotz for reindeer.
Cambree Reed
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I hope you give me good presents this year. I love you so much. Have a good Christmas. I hope you like cookies and milk. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas.
Audrey Perry
Jama Stokely's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I want sky ring and eatgbear kitchen set and don't forget my older sister Riley and baby sister Taylor.
Thank you,
Raven Armachain
P.S. I love you.
Dear Santa,
I would like a night light and spider man football. I want my 2 front teeth.
Remington Presnell
Dear Santa,
I would like a Bike.
Thank you.
Jayolon Hagerman
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. Hope you are in good health. Im doing good. I think I have been a good girl this year. I would love to have for Christmas: American Girl doll, a toy cat, a Frozen hat, clothes for my doll, a Barbie Dream House.
Love,
Joce Itdstuant
Dear Santa,
My name is Jude White. I want a bath bomb maker. I would love a toy clock. Toy magnets would be great and a marble game. I will leave Oreos for you.
Love you,
Jude White
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a truck weth a 4 wheeller and I want a power wheel motercycle.
Waylon Williams
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Ellsa castle and can I have a pet bunny. My bunny needs a cage. I want a toy cat and I want a new water bottle. I also want a Pirachy!!!
Ellie Manning
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac McCarter. I am in kindergarten at Cosby Elementary. My teacher is Mrs. Stokely. I would like a pair of boots, a pair of green shoes, a big dinosaur. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring my brother Bubba a X Box and bring my Sissy a hoodie. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Love,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
I like to have a pet robot Jibo because he is my favorite pet. I like Ryans boat to, I'd like to have a tornato game because I like to see how they work. If you could bring me a kids tool set so I can help my Daddy work on stuff. How about remote control Robot and I like baby Yoda to be one of my toys also. I really like construction trucks with men and a dozer and a digger to use in the dirt. Something else I seen that I liked was a remote control dinosaur that I can control to do special things. Something else I wanted was a golden wrench set to work on stuff. Last thing that I can think of is a big Army tank with soldiers to ride in the yard.
Max Thompson
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabriel. I have been a good boy. May I please have all the Gozilla's I don't have.
Merry Christmas!
Gabriel Black
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard. I also want a Minnie Mouse car. I want to tell you I miss and love you. I'd like a flag for my bike.
Addison Walker
Dear Santa,
I want Hot Wheels, Monster Jam trucks, race track, bunk beds and a rainbow Drone. Clothes, shoes and new items for my room that my mom and dad are fixing for me.
Caleb Presley
Dear Santa,
Hi. I luv yo. I want a elf on a shelf. Thank you.
Luv,
K.C. Weatherby
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I would like a makeup kit. I also would like Woody from Toy Story.
What I would like most of all is a skateboard. I would like a Buzz Lightyear.
Kinsley McCarter
Dear Santa,
My name is Peyton. I am 5 years old. I would like a dragon and a dinosaur. I have been a good boy.
Love,
Peyton Seymour
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I'd like a Snackie cup, a long flash light, ear pods, big fidget spinner, gold necklace, drone, or a cool pen with fire on it.
Thank you Santa for all the Christmas presents for everybody.
Corbin Hurst
