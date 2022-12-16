The sixth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team journeys west for a top-10 matchup this weekend, facing off against ninth-ranked Arizona in Tucson on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center.
Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (9-1) grabbed its second ranked win of the season and won its eighth consecutive game on Sunday in New York, defeating No. 13 Maryland, 56-53. Sophomore Zakai Zeigler had a team-high 12 points and was named the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational Game MVP. Defensively, the Vols held Maryland to 33 percent shooting for the game, including 13 percent in the first half.
Saturday marks the second-leg of a home-and-home series with Arizona that begun last season in Knoxville, with the then-19th-ranked Vols defeating the No. 6 Wildcats, 77-73. It also marks the second straight season that Tennessee had traveled to the Mountain Time Zone for a true road game against a Pac-12 opponent, as the Vols won at Colorado last December, 69-54.
Following Saturday’s top-10 showdown, Tennessee returns to Knoxville for one final home non-conference contest before the holiday break and beginning of SEC play—taking on in-state foe Austin Peay on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads its all-time series with Arizona, 4-1, dating to 1956.
• Last December, the Vols upset sixth-ranked Arizona, 77-73, in Knoxville. See Page 4 for a recap.
• Tennessee also defeated Arizona in its only previous trip to Tucson on Dec. 23, 1983. The Vols shot .556 (25 of 45) in that win.
• Vols head coach Rick Barnes owns a 2-8 career record against Arizona but is 34-24 all-time against current members of the Pac-12 Conference.
• Second-year Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gainey was an assistant coach at Arizona from 2018-20.
• Tennessee sophomore Jahmai Mashack’s older brother, Kwesi Mashack, was a cornerback with the Arizona football program from 2014-17.
• UT senior Uroš Plavšić returns to Arizona after spending the 2018-19 season redshirting at Arizona State in Tempe.
DEFENSE TRAVELS
• Saturday’s showdown features KenPom’s No. 1-rated offense vs. KenPom’s No. 1-rated defense.
• The Volunteers own the best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country per Ken Pom, allowing only 81.3 points per 100 possessions.
• Seven times this season, the Vols have held their opponents to 50 points or less. Tennessee has now done that 27 times during the Barnes era (2015-present).
• Of 363 Division I teams, 341 are shooting 40 percent or better from the field this season. Tennessee has held eight of its 10 opponents this season below 33 percent shooting.
• Tennessee has yet to trail at the break this season and is outscoring its opponents 34.1 ppg to 22.4 ppg (+11.7 ppg) in first-half action.
• The leading scorer for Tennessee’s opponents is averaging just 15.1 points so far this season. The high is 23 by Colorado’s KJ Simpson.
ABOUT ARIZONA
• Arizona (9-1) enters Saturday’s contest having won three straight games—including an 89-75 win over No. 14 Indiana last Saturday in Las Vegas.
• The Wildcats have already recorded three wins over ranked opponents this season, having defeated No. 10 Creighton, No. 14 Indiana and No. 17 San Diego State—all at neutral sites. Their lone loss this season came at Utah on Dec. 1, 81-66.
• Arizona leads all of Division I in scoring offense (92.0 ppg), field-goal percentage (.547) and assists per game (21.5) this season.
• Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis, a 2022 first-team All-Pac-12 selection, enters Saturday averaging 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
• Redshirt junior center Oumar Ballo, who averaged just 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season, is averaging 18.1 points and 9.4 rebounds through 10 games this year while shooting .747 from the field.
• Tubelis was a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection, while junior guard Kerr Kriisa and junior guard Pelle Larson earned second-team nods.
• Fifth-year senior guard Courtney Ramey, a Texas transfer, scored a game-high 18 points during the Longhorns’ 52-51 win over Tennessee last season.
• Arizona has won 24 straight home games dating to the 2020-21 season, which is tied as the fourth-longest active home win streak in the nation.
• Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi has a history playing with two players on Arizona’s roster. Vescovi played at the NBA Academy Latin America with Ballo, while he played with Kriisa at a Basketball Without Borders camp.
• Tennessee sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack’solder brother, Kwesi Mashack, played cornerback with Arizona football from 2014-17.
LAST MEETING WITH ARIZONA
• In the words of ESPN’s Jimmy Dykes, Tennessee’s 77-73 triumph over No. 6 Arizona last year in Knoxville was a win that had “shelf life.” It ended up being the first of four top-10 wins for the Vols last season. And Tennessee earned a No. 3 seed.
• Arizona entered the Dec. 22, 2021, showdown boasting the No. 1 scoring offense in Division I at 91.0 ppg, but the Vols were the first team all season to hold the Wildcats to fewer than 80 points.
• Tennessee forced Arizona into turnovers on 22.7 percent of its possessions (17 total). UT also held the Wildcats below 1.0 points per possession (0.97 ppp).
• Arizona scored just 21 points in the first half.
• Vols super senior John Fulkerson drew 13 fouls in the win. Azuolas Tubelis and eventual 2022 NBA Draft pick Christian Koloko combined for almost as many fouls (9) as points (10).
• Eventual sixth overall NBA draft pick Bennedict Mathurin led all scorers with 28 points for Arizona.
