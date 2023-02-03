Vols 1

Tony Vitello's Vols enter this season ranked No. 2 nationally in five of six preseason polls. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee baseball will be a unanimous top-five team when it opens its 2023 season against Arizona on Feb. 17 at the MLB Desert Invitational.

The Volunteers enter the season ranked No. 2 in five of the six major college baseball polls, marking their highest preseason ranking in program history and their first top-10 preseason ranking since the 2006 team started the year ranked as high as No. 9 by Baseball America.

