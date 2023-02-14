NGS 1

Tim Dockery's Warriors advanced to the state tournament for the third time in as many seasons this weekend. But they lost twice, finishing fourth for the second consecutive season. 

 Jake Nichols, sports editor

This weekend, Newport Grammar's season came to a close after the Warriors advanced to their third state tournament in as many seasons. 

A 47-32 loss to John P. Freeman on Friday night put NGS into Saturday's consolation game, which the Warriors lost 38-30 against Riceville to finish at fourth overall in the state for TMSAA Class A. 

