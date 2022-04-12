NEWPORT—Cocke County’s Isaiah 117 House has officially opened in Newport after three years of planning, fundraising and building. A ribbon cutting was held for the newest location in December, but the home opened to children for the first time in late March.
A new program coordinator for Cocke County’s home was hired in January. Krystie Vance served in that role throughout the build process until she stepped down from the position late last year.
Brandi Dailey now serves as the leader of the seventh Isaiah 117 House to open in the area. She is no stranger to the nonprofit world as she started Thrive Single Moms in 2016. Thrive Single Moms administers to single moms with a focus on creating opportunities for single mom families to develop self-sufficiency by meeting real needs with practical ministry.
The California native always dreamed of living in the mountains of east Tennessee, and a visit to the area nearly two years ago cemented the idea in her head.
“For the last 20 years I wanted to live in the Appalachian Mountains and had something in my heart telling me I am meant to be here,” Dailey said. “I would go online and look at properties and dream and fantasize about being here. Two years ago I came out to visit for the first time to see the area because I was tentatively moving toward my dream. When I was on the Parkway I had this sense that I was home.”
While looking for jobs online, Dailey was drawn to a posting for the Isaiah 117 House in Cocke County. She researched the Isaiah backstory and was drawn in by some of the same scripture used as a basis for her nonprofit.
“Personally my life has revolved around the scripture ‘pure and thoughtless religion is this caring for widows and orphans in their distress.’ This was one of the founding scriptures of Thrive Single Moms, and it’s interesting because ‘defend the cause’ for the Isaiah House is built on the same scripture. I felt like it was meant to be. In my mind this was a big yes from God to come here and be the coordinator of this house. The first portion of my life I felt like I was ministering to modern day widows, and now I get to minister to orphans.”
Dailey watched Ronda Paulson’s video online and felt that her heart was aligned with the same desires and philosophy for caring for children.
Paulson, the founder and director of Isaiah 117 House, has seen her vision of caring for children, Department of Children’s Service (DCS) workers and foster families grow exponentially in a short amount of time. There are now 35 Isaiah 117 homes across the country that are currently being built or in operation.
The volunteer base for Cocke County’s home has grown as well with 46 individuals now lending their time to help the home and children with various needs.
Thirty-three volunteers are certified as state caregivers, meaning they can work with the children directly. Dailey hopes to grow that number so that current volunteers don’t become overwhelmed.
“We are constantly in need of volunteers,” Dailey said. “Because of the nature of the work we want to make sure we are not overburdening any particular volunteer. We want to bring in as many people with the heart to serve as possible, train them, certify them and continuously build our volunteer base.”
Cocke County residents generously gave more than $120,000 during the fundraising process to help the home become a reality. Donations will still be needed as the home hopes to serve the community for decades to come.
The community’s churches, businesses and volunteers played a major role and continue to do so. Dailey said that support is crucial if the home hopes to meet the needs of every child that comes into DCS custody.
“I have been overwhelmed by how generous the community has been in Cocke County. They are incredible people, and coming from California it has been a complete change. I am so proud of the people here and the community they have built.
“The spirit in how we operate is to love lavishly. If they want to take home more than one stuffed animal it’s a yes. If they’re hungry we feed them, and if they want Wendy’s or McDonald’s we get it. We need to have a lot of supplies on hand here for the children. When they leave they leave with multiple bags of things because they are coming here with nothing.”
A program has been established for recurring donations, but gifts of any kind at any point in time are always welcome. There is an ongoing need for new clothing, diapers, food and snacks.
Dailey said she hopes to expand the home’s involvement in the community by participating in as many events as possible. Representatives from the organization are available at any time to meet with groups, clubs or churches to discuss the Isaiah 117 mission.
Paulson’s meeting with a church in Greene County sparked the idea to bring a home to Cocke County in March of 2019. Gem Lieser met with Paulson that day after hearing her speech. That meeting put the ball in motion for what became lucky house number seven. Lieser has served in many different roles but is now the acting On Call Assistant for Cocke County’s home.
“I heard Ronda speak in Greene County in March of 2019, so it happens to be almost three years to the day that we are open here in Cocke County,” Lieser said. “I spoke to her after her presentation and asked how we get one of these in Cocke County. I stayed in contact with her and she gave me the steps of what we needed to do. Myself, Chesney Crawford and Pastor John Hill of Memorial Baptist met with a Department of Children’s Services representative in April of 2019.
“They approved of the plan and no one thought it would be possible for Cocke County to sustain this kind of ministry. We had our first expansion meeting in June of 2019 and after Ronda spoke it took off from there. It was like a wildfire across the county. Chesney played a big part in things because everyone in the community knew her. We went all over the county meeting with groups and churches.”
After six months of planning and small fundraisers, a luncheon was held in the fall of 2019, which raised a large sum toward the overall goal. Once the piece of property was secured for the home site, Clayton Homes stepped up in a big way and donated a home to Cocke County. Having served in almost every capacity for the local Isaiah 117 home, Lieser still marvels at what the county was able to accomplish.
“To see this finally come to fruition…it’s like, wow. This is what we imagined, but here it is right in front of us. I still get teary-eyed thinking about how far this has come.”
Fundraisers continue to be held across the community to support Isaiah 117. Organizers with the upcoming Cocke County Bluegrass Festival have decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to the home. There will also be a dunk tank at the festival with several local politicians and political office seekers taking a seat in the tank. Proceeds from the dunk tank will go directly to Isaiah 117.
Planning is under way for the Isaiah 117 Golf Tournament, and positions are available for the organizing committee. A follow up luncheon will be held this fall as a thank you to all who have donated to Isaiah 117 throughout the process.
For more information on Isaiah 117, to donate or become a volunteer, visit https://isaiah117house.com/ and click on Cocke County. You can also visit the home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/isaiah117cockecountyTN.
To reach out to Dailey directly, call 423-518-3760 ext. 209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.