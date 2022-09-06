MSU MEMPHIS 1

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) dives across the goal line for a short touchdown run against Memphis during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. 

 Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs.

After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU's units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.

