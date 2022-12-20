Cocke County Assessor of Property Angie Shelton is retiring from her position. She is shown with some family members. From left are Marvin and Gwenda Shelton, Adam Ray, Glen Shelton, Angie Shelton, Wesley and Marci White, Regina Thornton and Caitlyn Valentine. In front is Landyn White.
A retirement celebration was held for Assessor of Property Angie Shelton. She is shown with her staff members, Macie Reed, Susie Moore, Sharon Shelton, Madge Williams, Tye Cooper, Opie Mathis and Cinna Hembree.
Cocke County Assessor of Property Angie Shelton is retiring from her position. She is shown with some family members. From left are Marvin and Gwenda Shelton, Adam Ray, Glen Shelton, Angie Shelton, Wesley and Marci White, Regina Thornton and Caitlyn Valentine. In front is Landyn White.
A retirement celebration was held for Assessor of Property Angie Shelton. She is shown with her staff members, Macie Reed, Susie Moore, Sharon Shelton, Madge Williams, Tye Cooper, Opie Mathis and Cinna Hembree.
Working in the property assessor’s office is something Angie Shelton has been accustomed to since June 1989. She has filled various roles and learned how to do everything in the office, but after 33 and a half years, she said it is time to retire.
Shelton recalls going to Coach Mike Proffitt and asking him if he could help her get in the summer youth program at Walters State Community College right after she turned 18 and graduated high school. She said that he told her that he would see what he could do.
She was placed in the Cocke County Assessor of Property’s office where she spent June and July. Delmar Williamson was the assessor at that time. She remembers that Oct. 14, 1989, was the day that she was hired permanently as a clerk in the office.
“I worked my way up,” Shelton explained. “I started out here that summer and I worked to learn everything, so I could work my way up.”
When Williamson retired in 2005, Margaret Sorrell was elected property assessor. Sorrell asked Shelton to be her assistant. Sorrell retired Aug. 31, 2016, and Shelton was elected to fill the position. Shelton sought reelection in 2020, and she has announced she is now retiring at the end of the year.
Shelton has been married to her husband, Glen, for 31 years. She explained that she and her husband have been praying about whether she should retire.
“I do have some health issues, but I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision,” she explained. “So my husband and I have been praying, and now I feel like this is the fair thing to do and that it is the right time to retire.”
In the more than three decades Shelton has spent in the property assessor’s office, she has seen plenty of change. She explained that when she first started as a clerk in the office they would key in the information and it would be sent to Nashville. She said Nashville would then print and mail the card, which they would receive a week later. If there was an error, they would have to correct it in the system and then wait another week to get the corrected card.
It was not until 2012 when they went to IMPACT, which is a live program. They input information and print the cards right in the office. She explained that they can correct mistakes and get a revised card instantly now.
“I was used to the old system, so I didn’t like the new live system at first,” she explained. “Now I love the new system. I definitely would not want to go back to the old way.”
The office has six full-time employees and one part-time employee in addition to the elected assessor.
“I have truly been blessed,” Shelton said. “I have a wonderful staff. They have become my family. I will miss them, but they know I am only a phone call away. If they need help, I will be here. Lord knows I’ll miss it here. I love my people.”
Shelton said she also has made lifelong friends in the community. She said when she was campaigning for office she met some wonderful people throughout the county, and she cherishes those friendships as well. She said she also enjoyed getting to know those who came to the office.
“In a way, it is like leaving my family,” she added.
One of the things that Shelton sees doing when she retires is being more active in church activities. She attends Edgemont Church of God.
“I love my church, and I hope to be able to participate in more activities and spend more time doing church-related things,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.