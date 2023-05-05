Vols 1

The Tennessee baseball team has continued its rampage after struggling through the early part of this season. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Another impressive offensive showing led No. 6/18 Tennessee to a convincing 13-3 run-rule victory over Wofford on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the win, the Volunteers extended their winning streak to eight games and closed out their nine-game homestand with an 8-1 record.

