COCKE COUNTY—On October 7, members of the Cocke County Swift Water Rescue (CCSWR) team and Newport City SWR joined forces to save a woman and four children from the French Broad River.
Joe Esway, Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director and CCSWR team member, has released the after action report from the event. Prior to the event, Esway sent a message to all team members to “Keep it tight” as the region was forecasted to receive a significant amount of rainfall.
Duke Energy contacted Esway to let him know Walters Dam was at capacity and would be opening spill gates sending additional water towards Newport. At 4:57 p.m. that afternoon, Cocke County E-911 received a report of a vehicle submerged with water flowing over the hood in the French Broad River off Timberwolf Road. Five occupants were trapped inside, one adult female and four children.
Lt. Wes Keys of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive on scene. Both county and city team members were contacted via the Voxer system to respond to the scene. The report states that the first team members arrived on scene just 5 minutes and 33 seconds after being dispatched.
CCSWR members performed an immediate rescue of the children first by alternating team members, so each rescuer was fresh until the Newport City SWR team arrived to be integrated into the rotation.
Captain Walter Cross, Jr. was first in the water and he entered the river from the shoreline 50 yards upstream swimming at a 45-degree angle. Cross executed a defensive roll and landed on the vehicle’s hood. A miscommunication with the tether line safety created slack when tension was needed, and he was swept off the vehicle. The tether line allowed him to drift down stream into the arms of Sheriff’s deputies.
Director Esway was second in the water, executing the same maneuver and landing safely on the vehicle’s hood. The adult female was assisted from the hood to the roof as water levels were rising. Esway spent a few minutes speaking to the children and once they were calmed down, maneuvered in place over the passenger front window to pull the eldest child from the vehicle. The thought was that if the three youngest children saw their big sister make it to shore safely, they would be more agreeable and cooperate with rescue efforts.
Firefighter Whaland Dalton was next in the water taking a position on the vehicle’s roof to monitor water levels, look for debris coming from upriver and keep the remaining victim’s calm. He would also be the last to perform a rescue of the adult female once the children were safely ashore.
The first rescue was executed without incident due in large part to the Sheriff’s deputies and Newport Rescue Squad members who were tasked with maintaining a lifeline.
Newport City Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton and Newport City SWR team members Matthew Woody, Aaron Hayes, and Blaine Hartsell arrived on scene, geared up and took their appropriate positions along the river.
Esway’s report noted that this is the point where training together was so valuable. “Everyone spoke the same language as we were all trained by Stephen Whaley of Rescue-3 International on the same Techniques, Tactics, and Procedures. The integration was seamless and professional.”
Chief Shelton coordinated the land-based rescue and began placing city SWR members into the water to replace Sheriff’s deputies who had been in the water unprotected for several minutes.
Captain Cross went into the water for a second time and executed a rescue of child number two. City firefighter Matthew Woody went in next and executed a flawless rescue of child number 3.
Esway went into the water a second time to rescue child number four, who was the youngest of the group (estimated to be 18 months) and the most emotional.
The reports states that the child refused to come to the open window so Esway was forced to enter the vehicle through the passenger front window. After a few moments of discussion, Esway was able to pull the child to the opening and perform a successful rescue.
Prior to entering the water, each victim was fitted with a life jacket. Once all rescuers and victims were safely on shore, Esway radioed to Central Dispatch that the rescue was complete.
Esway met with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to discuss the vehicle’s recovery. Instead of risking the safety of the team to retrieve the vehicle, the SUV was pulled from the river by team members days later when conditions were better.
Official records indicate the French Broad River was running at 18,200 cubic feet per second (CFS) with an estimated water temperature of 50 degrees on the day of the rescue. No official gauge reading was taken at the rescue site, but the estimated CFS was between 12,000 and 15,000. For comparison, a safe commercial rafting trip will launch at between 1,200 and 2,000 CFS. Raft companies will not launch trips past 10,000 CFS because of the danger involved.
Video footage of the rescue went viral and international, and the story was picked up by both local and national news outlets as well as the Weather Channel. “As successful as the mission was, all action will be reviewed and considered and improvements will be considered to make future rescues more efficient and seamless,” Esway said.
