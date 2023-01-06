NASHVILLE — — The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 11.
Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until midnight. (CST) on Jan. 11. Mailed applications will not be accepted.
The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheet. Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There are seven sites that include 52 hunts and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.
Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.
A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus the $1 agent fee. There is a $2 fee if application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.
Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.
The 2023 statewide spring turkey season is April 15-May 28. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is April 8-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.